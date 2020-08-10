Which Paula Deen Show Is Best? Learn Here

ADVERTISING

During the pandemic, you can learn a skill, like baking, cooking, knitting, or gardening. You can also decide to learn about living a healthy lifestyle.

This includes learning exercises you can do at home, and what health diets are recommended for you and general mindful living.

If cooking is what you want to learn, look for Paula Deen’s cooking shows. Read on to learn more about them below.

Image source: grubstreet.com

Who Is Paula Deen?

She is an American cooking show host and TV personality. She was born on January 19, 1947 and resides in Savannah, Georgia. She owns restaurants called The Lady & Sons restaurant and Paula Deen’s Creek House, which she runs with her two sons, Bobby and Jamie Deen.

This stunning grandmother of many has written a number of books that include Paula Deen Celebrates, Paula Deen Southern Baking, etc. She hosts a number of shows, which include Positively Paula, Paula’s Best Dishes, or Paula’s Home Cooking.

The show that stands out for me is Paula’s Best Dishes. If you are a foodie and love to cook, then you must have watched her cooking shows. Paula Deen also has a baking show, so you can choose from cooking or baking.

Paula’s Cooking Shows

She has a number of cooking shows in which she shares her recipes for comfort foods. The Southern-cooking specialist loves to share with her viewers how to make the best comfort foods, such as barbecue sandwiches and chicken pot pies.

However, that is not all, she has recipes and ideas for all the food ideas you may have ranging from a tailgate party to a holiday dinner. Paula focuses more on classic dishes, which are relatively easy to make at home.

You don’t have to eat a delicious meal only in a restaurant when you can “copy and paste” Deen’s recipes from her kitchen to yours.

Presentation

What’s more about her cooking shows is that she also shows you how to set your table and how to present your food so that even the person with the least of appetite will not resist it.

Making a delicious meal is one thing and presenting it is another. People tend to focus on cooking and forget presentation. But, remember we eat with our eyes first.

Therefore, presentation of food is as important as preparing it. Watch her shows to learn different ways of how to present your food on different occasions complete with table setting ideas.

Paula’s Best Dishes

Image source: goodhousekeeping.com

This is a cooking show she hosted on the Food Network channel. It had three seasons and 40 episodes. It debuted on June 8, 2008 and stars Paula Deen as she assists in rescuing viewer recipes, prepares meals and shares her cooking and traditional food stories.

This show ran from 2008-2013 and was shot in the United States. In this show, she opens up her kitchen to her viewers, family and friends. In some episodes, she is cooking with her sons while in others it’s with friends like Rosanne Cash and others.

Each episode focuses on a different yet easy recipe. For instance she has talked about Kiddie friendly food, Dad food that includes Pork chops, Creamy roasted cauliflower and potatoes with white gravy. She completes the meal with butternut cake for desert.

Conclusion

If you are a foodie and love to cook, then you must know about Paula Deen. Her cooking shows have aired on Food Network and other TV stations. She focuses on easy recipes that you can make at home.

She also shares the stories and traditions behind some recipes. She has hosted a number of celebrity chefs, friends and family to share with the viewers different stories.