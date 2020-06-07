Find out What Happens if you Drink Water with Garlic Every Day

ADVERTISING

Staying hydrated is important, but if you can get more from that glass of water by adding something like lemon or garlic, why not?

The health benefits of both garlic and water alone are enough, but what happens if you drink garlic water daily? That is an excellent question, and one many health experts have been asking.

So let us look at why drinking water with garlic in it every day is good or bad for you. By understanding, you should be able to figure out if this health trend is worth your time.

Why Drink Water in the Morning?

Your body goes through a lot of processes as you sleep, and many of them deplete your hydration resources. That means that drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning will set your body on the right track to function properly. In fact, it is better if you can drink multiple glasses to start your day off.

You also tend to work out in the morning, so priming your body with enough water can help the exercise process run smoothly. Some studies show it will boost energy too. All of this will help you start your day off right.

Benefits of Garlic

No matter how you eat your garlic, whether it is cooked or raw, the herb is full of allicin, a sulfur compound that can help make you healthier.

Here are some benefits of garlic.

Garlic is known to help improve your immunity and has been shown in some studies to decrease the risk of many different kinds of cancer.

The pungent herb also is capable of helping reduce inflammation in joints and muscles.

There is no definitive proof, but many experts tout garlic’s ability to lower cholesterol and help with the arteries as well as blood pressure.

Garlic has an antioxidant capability that can help remove toxins and free radicals that can impact your hair and skin. Potentially this means garlic can help decrease breakouts and leave your hair looking shiny.

The antibacterial qualities also make it perfect for fighting fungus like athletes’ feet.

If you want to know more about the health benefits of garlic, you should check out this article.

Drink Water & Garlic Every day? What Happens?

Now, what happens when you put the benefits of both of these natural and organic forms of sustenance together. Here are some of the benefits you will be able to take advantage of by drinking water and garlic every day.

Improve Lipids

Taking in raw garlic in the morning could be potentially helpful with your body’s lipid profile. The herb is a natural blood thinner and may be able to help with cholesterol levels.

There have also been signs that by improving the lipid profile, the allicin in garlic could help kill potential cancerous tumor cells. Garlic may also help assist fighting some lung diseases and help with gut health too.

Gut Health

If you eat garlic raw, the antibiotic properties are elevated, especially when eaten on an empty stomach. Exposing gut bacteria to the antibiotic compounds of the garlic can help improve your overall health. Better gut health will help with immunity to cold and viruses.

Digestion & Weight Loss

Gut health is also a big part of both the digestion process and weight loss capability. Drinking raw garlic and water in the morning can help start-up your digestive process and appetite. A better digestion process will, in turn, help with weight loss.

Detoxification

The sulfur in garlic can help usher toxins and other nasty stuff out of your body. Adding water to it helps with the process and makes it smoother and quicker while hydrating your body as well.

Summary

So what happens when you drink water and garlic daily? Basically, you get to reap the benefits of both substances. You will end up with a healthy gut bacteria and may even be able to reduce your cholesterol and weight.

Though there is no proof that this is a definitive truth, many experts and studies show that this mixture could lead to a happier, healthier life.