United Breweries Limited launches Kingfisher Ultra Witbier

United Breweries Limited ventures into the alternate beer category with the launch of the Kingfisher Ultra Witbier – the first non-lager beer from the house of Kingfisher. The craft-styled beer is brewed with the authentic Belgian wheat beer recipe, offering a refreshing, light and sessionable taste. With an ABV of lower than 5%, the beer is a rich blend of all natural extracts of orange and coriander, spices sourced from Belgium and new world aromatic hops sourced from USA.

Commenting on the launch, Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Every consumer need across categories is important to us, and it is our responsibility to provide choice in our portfolio. With our first offering in speciality beer segment, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier wideness our footprint and provides another innovative beverage option in the beer category. Consumers today expect more from their beers – they crave uniqueness in flavor, taste & experience. Ultra Witbier will retain the sense of style and authenticity of the parent brand ULTRA, and we are confident it will appeal to our consumers across country”.

Kingfisher Ultra Witbier is available in 3 SKUs, a 330ml bottle, a 500ml can and a 650ml bottle, priced at Rs. 110, Rs. 150 and Rs. 185 respectively in Karnataka state. The new offering is packaged with a blend of old school and modern graphic design, and the wheatish label is inspired by the product’s key ingredient. Kingfisher Ultra Witbier is geared up to capture markets with its authentic Belgian wheat beer recipe, and is now available across Karnataka and Goa. It will soon be available in Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana.

