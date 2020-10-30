Top 10 Best Food Sanitizers In India To Keep You Safe During The Covid Pandemic

ADVERTISING

Our health has become our prime responsibility after the COVID-19 pandemic. The food we eat, the people we engage with are happening with extreme caution. COVID-19 has made us understand the necessity of home-cooked food while keeping our kitchen surroundings clean. It is not uncommon that we forget to disinfect our food items after buying.

Here are some food sanitizers available in the market to ensure cleanliness in your kitchen that will not take up too much of your time.

Indians cannot possibly forget Dabur and its line of food products. They have introduced the Dabur Veggie Wash Liquid for keeping your fruits and vegetables germ-free. The liquid offers a protective shield around your fruits and vegetables without any chemical smell.

Usage: Add 10ml of Dabur Veggie Wash liquid to 1L of water. Soak the fruits and vegetables for 3 minutes before converting them to a strainer. Make sure your hands are clean before you put the food contents in the strainer.

2. Greenbrrew Green Wash, Vegetable Cleaner Liquid

Greenbrrew Green Wash Liquid is a highly selling household product. Their product gets rid of all the microparticles like farm chemicals and waxes in fruits and vegetables. As they use organic ingredients to manufacture the gel, it is safe to clean fruits and vegetables with their liquid.

Usage: Add two spoons or 10ml of Green wash liquid to 500ml of water. Dip the fruits and vegetables into the solution for 2 minutes. Wash your hands in the solution before soaking the vegetables. Move them to a strainer and wash with clean water.

There have been many traditional and natural ingredients like neem and turmeric used to prevent deadly diseases. Reamare’s Hygienic Fruit and Veggie Cleaner use these natural ingredients in their solution to enhance germ protection. They also use silver which is known for anti-microbial properties.

Usage: Spray the liquid over the fruits and vegetables and leave it for 2 minutes. Wash your hands first before you clean the fruits and vegetables in water.

ITC is a name we all see while using our daily products. Now they have introduced Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash in the market. As the name “Nim” means “lemon”, they have added citrus and neem extracts to their solution for its anti-microbial characteristics. Their solutions are completely alcohol-free.

Usage: Add 20ml of the solution to 1 litre of water. Soak fruits and vegetables for 15 minutes and wash them off with clean water.

Safety for all ages is important. Even it is for babies or adults. MommyPure Fruit and Vegetable Wash Liquid is a laboratory tested product for safe use. Their liquid is made out of edible ingredients that are harmless when used. It can also be used on your groceries’ packets and anything besides fruits and vegetables.

Usage: Mix 10ml of the liquid in 500 ml of water. Soak the vegetables and fruits for about 30 seconds and then scrub them gently. Rinse them finally with clean water.

6. Dation Bio Cleaner

Besides known germs and pesticides, bacteria like E.Coli, Listeria are harmful to our health. Datlon Bio Cleaner liquid is your safe and reliable wash liquid to rid these life-threatening bacteria. Their liquid is completely non-toxic and eco-friendly leaving no aftertaste on fruits and vegetables.

Usage: Add 10 ml of the solution in 1 litre of water. Soak fruits and vegetables and leave it for about 2-3 mins. Scrub the vegetables and fruits within the solution and rinse them with clean water.

The best thing about ayurvedic products is they find a way to merge traditional medicine with new-age solutions. BIOAYURVEDA’s anti-bacterial rinse proves effective with its usage of organic ingredients like tea tree, lemon, mint, eucalyptus. With no added preservatives, this solution could find a place on your kitchen shelf.

Usage: Add 1 tablespoon of the liquid in 1 litre of water. Dip the fruits and vegetables for a few minutes and then clean with fresh water.

8. BubbleNut Wash liquid – Fruits and Veggies

The fruits and vegetables we buy may have artificial colour and wax coating. BubbleNut Wash liquid contains extracts of tulsi herb, orange and soap nut to wash off artificial colour and cleanse fruits and vegetables. They are 100% alcohol and preservative free with no smell.

Usage: Add 20ml of the liquid in 2 litres of water. Scrub fruits and vegetables for about 10 minutes within the solution. Transfer them to a strainer and wash them in running water.

We buy fruits and vegetables to last until its shelf life. But some decay even before that. Bubbles Natural Fruit and Veggie Wash is your ideal wash liquid to increase shelf life of fruits and vegetables and prevent early decaying.

Usage: Pour 10 ml of Bubbles liquid in 500 ml of water. Soak fruits and vegetables for about 1 minute. Rub all individual pieces thoroughly and rinse them with clean water.

10. Dharmani’s International Fruit and Vegetable Wash

Certified and approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, Dharmani’s Ultra Cleaning Spray defends bacteria and viruses from staying on fruits and vegetables. It also easily removes unnecessary soil, wax and pesticides on fruits and vegetables.

Usage: Spray the liquid on your fruits and vegetables. Rub them separately for about 20-30 seconds. Rinse thoroughly with water and leave them dry.