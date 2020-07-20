These are the Best Culinary Schools in the World

ADVERTISING

If you are hoping to pursue a career in the culinary arts, this article will take a look at the best culinary schools in the world. By attending one of these schools, you will set your self apart from the rest and gain a whole host of experience along the way.

Every single day, new recipes are born and new restaurants are opening. While there are plenty of chef jobs around the world, it’s important that you have good training behind you.

A culinary school will teach you how to be creative with your cooking and prepare you for the professional world. If you are interested in finding out more about culinary schools, be sure to read on.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, USA

The Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts has many campuses in Colorado, Boulder, and Austin.

In each of these campuses, this accredited school offers degree and diploma programs specializing in pastry and culinary arts education. Using the farm-to-table philosophy, the school teaches students how to respect sustainable and local resources by showing them where the ingredients come from.

The school also offers financial aid for those people that fit into its criteria. The selection process for financial aid also depends on the campus and program that you choose. You can also choose to study online.

Culinary Arts Academy, Switzerland

Culinary Arts Academy is ranked as one of the best culinary schools in the world. It has two campuses located in Le Bouveret and Lucerne, in Switzerland.

It is a member of the Swiss Academy Group. When you enroll at this culinary school, you’ll become equipped for a future career in the culinary arts.

The culinary school offers one-term education courses and three-year Bachelor’s programs.

Culinary Institute of America, USA

This school was established in 1946, and was the first of its kind. It has several campuses located in New York, Hyde Park, San Antonio, California, Texas, Napa, and Singapore.

The school offers a variety of courses that are ideal for wine and food lovers. Some of these programs last for a couple of hours while others take place across a multi-day boot camp.

At Greystone, culinary arts courses last for 21 months and are divided into four semesters. The tuition rate is $13,230.

Le Cordon Bleu Paris, France

This original French culinary school has a number of campuses across the world. Some of them are located in London, Paris, Ottawa, Bangkok, and Sydney.

It offers several programs including nutrition, pastry and confectionery, and gastronomy.

You can either take an online course or study on campus, depending on your availability.

Apicius, Italy

The Apicius School of Hospitality is located in Florence, Italy. It mainly adheres to an academic structure of seminars, lectures, and workshops.

The school owns a pastry shop in which the students showcase their work. They offer courses such as Food and Culture, Baking and Pastry, Culinary Arts, Wine and Culture, Wine Expertise, and Food, Family, and Consumer Sciences.

The school of hospitality also offers Hotel and Lodging Management, Spa Management, and Restaurant Management, amongst other courses.

Last Remark

If you wish to pursue a career in the culinary arts, it is best to enroll with a culinary school in order to acquire all the food and hospitality skills you will need.

These are some of the best culinary schools in the world, dedicated to producing the finest chefs from across the globe. If you are a busy person, there are also some short courses that last from a couple of hours to a few days.

You can also attend culinary seminars and workshops that are led by the best people in the field. You can also decide to take an online course to fit in with your busy lifestyle.