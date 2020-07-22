These Are the 5 Best Ways to Prepare Asparagus

ADVERTISING

Asparagus is one highly nutritious vegetable but it can be tricky to prepare. If you want the kiddos to love vegetables, asparagus to be specific, then cook it in the best way possible. You’ll have to step up your culinary skills to impress the kiddos, otherwise, they will want pasta and burgers everyday.

While it tastes delicious when cooked, some people enjoy eating it raw especially the tender tips. If you are the latter, then ensure that you clean it thoroughly beforehand.

Whether you are hosting friends at a barbecue or just preparing dinner for your family, asparagus is a great options. It is healthy, nutritious, and goes well with a lot of ingredients. If you want to know the best ways to prepare asparagus, read on below.

Roasting Asparagus

If you like to have your asparagus tips a little charred while the stalks become tender and loaded with flavor in the oven, this one is for you.

Method

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees.

Prepare the asparagus by washing it and cutting off the stalks. Then spread them onto on a parchment-lined baking tray.

Drizzle a spoon of olive oil, and sprinkle salt and pepper on it. You can also add crushed garlic, lemon zest, and lemon juice, for more flavor.

Put it in the preheated oven and roast for 10 to 15 minutes or check if the stalks are tender and the tips are slightly charred.

Steaming

This is a healthy way of preparing asparagus since it preserves the water-soluble vitamins. When you boil it, the heat destroys these vitamins.

Method

Prepare your asparagus by breaking off the hard bottom inch and washing them thoroughly. Depending on how big your steamer basket is, you may need to break it into shorter pieces.

Put a large pot of water on the fire to boil, with a steamer basket fit on top. Alternatively, you can use a wire mesh sieve.

Place your cleaned asparagus in the steamer basket atop boiling water. Cover it and let it cook until tender, which takes approximately 5 minutes.

Drain the excess water and feast away.

Microwave

This is one of the easiest ways to prepare asparagus. It’s more like steaming because you can still cover it and let it steam until tender. It is an ideal way of cooking asparagus if you don’t have a steam basket.

Method

Prepare the asparagus by washing and breaking the hard bottom inch off.

Put it in a microwave-safe dish together with water. Cover tightly using a plastic wrap.

Microwave on high for 3 minutes, then allow it to sit and continue steaming for 3 more minutes. Ensure the plastic wrap is still on.

Blanch

This is the fastest way of preparing asparagus. All you do is dip it in boiling water briefly then transfer it to cold water.

This method preserves nutrients and maintains high-quality asparagus. You can also use this method for freezing.

Method

Prepare the asparagus by washing and cutting off the woody bottom inches.

Boil a large pot of water and add salt.

Prepare an ice bath by putting a handful of ice into a large bowl full of cold water.

Drop them into the pot of boiling water for 3-4 minutes until tender and bright green. Immediately remove the asparagus from hot water and into the ice bath. This stops the cooking process.

Sauté

This involves cooking asparagus in a pan which gives you a lot of charred flavors. It is faster and creates a delicious flavor.

Method

Prepare asparagus by washing it thoroughly and breaking off the hard bottom inch.

Depending on your pan size, you might need to cut them into pieces in order for them to fit.

Heat a splash of oil in a sauté pan over a slightly high heat.

When the oil is heated, add asparagus and turn it so that the oil distributes evenly. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes until it’s tender and bright green.

Last Word

As many people enjoy asparagus, preparing it shouldn’t be difficult. Like you have seen in the methods above, they are all fast and easy.

You’ll have your asparagus ready, whichever method you use, in approximately 15 minutes.

Remember to always wash your asparagus thoroughly and cut off the woody bottom inch