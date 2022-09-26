Pune/September 22/Thursday: SMOOR, a leading Bangalore-based luxury chocolate brand that crafts the ultimate indulgence experience with couverture chocolates, expands into the Pune market with the inauguration of a new brand outlet. The outlet, opened in Koregaon Park, will offer a wide range of confectionery and savory items.

SMOOR entered the Pune market with the D2C model, and has expanded its presence with the opening of offline stores. SMOOR focuses on providing a holistic gastronomic experience to its customers through the provision of the finest chocolates, macaroons, and pastries.

The brand, with 30 to 35 percent of repeat purchases across all markets, is confident of success in the Pune market. In addition to providing a delectable experience to its customers, the brand aims at employment generation, by on boarding local talent. The brand has established itself as the go to option for those who love to indulge in premium chocolates, and wishes to replicate this success in Pune. It offers the best gifting option, and the timing of the launch is perfect given the advent of the festive season. As an omnichannel business, their ability to deliver bulk orders will prove to be beneficial and is likely to boost sales.

Vimal Sharma, Founder & CEO, SMOOR said, “We are thrilled to expand into Pune, a region that has shown an incremental demand for premium experiences in food. We are sure that our store will receive love and support from Pune and we’re excited to introduce them to SMOOR’s delectable world.”

All the products of SMOOR are backed by extensive research and testing of recipes and it offers flavours that are suited for the most refined of pallets. The Chocolate connoisseur has been experimenting with their chocolates to make them tastier and healthier. Chocolates today are no longer reserved for occasional eating. Research has suggested that they have emerged as popular snacking options, particularly dark chocolates and chocolate immunity boosters like tulsi and ginger.

About SMOOR

A brand that crafts the ultimate indulgence experiences with couverture chocolates, SMOOR was created by Vimal Sharma in March 2015. The luxury chocolate brand opened its first flagship store in August 2016 in Bangalore to create a new benchmark for ‘Imagined in India’ finely crafted foods.

SMOOR brings together authentic ingredients, passionate people, and a premium range of products including chocolates, signature cakes, gift hampers, desserts, beverages, and much more. The brand has evolved with changing consumer palettes and delivers a truly exceptional, international experience for every individual who seeks lavish indulgence. The brand also creates a range of special products and gift hampers for occasions such as Diwali, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day.

SMOOR’s high-quality products are unique and crafted by some of the finest chocolatiers and chefs from across the globe. Its fine ingredients are sourced from the most sought-after locales in the world, and products are created at a state-of-the-art factory.

Connoisseurs of coverture chocolates can find SMOOR not only at its Signature lounges and stores but also on its website www.smoor.in. The brand is also present on platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, and many other such avenues. Its signature stores are located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurgaon, and it is also available in over 100 cities of India through its website and marketplace platforms.