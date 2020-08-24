The Top 3 Ways to Prepare Butternut Squash

ADVERTISING

If you have lived in Australia, then you might be aware of this delicacy. The orange-fleshed winter squash is known for its versatility plus the sweet and nutty flavor.

This delicacy is not only easy to prepare but also has fantastic nutritional benefits, including fiber, minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. It is the perfect addition to your sweet and savory recipes.

We have three different ways how you can cook it, and these recipes will leave you craving for more. Without wasting much of your time, here are some ways you can prepare your butternut squash. Read on to learn more.

Photo credit: Eatingwell.com

Roasting

Without a doubt, roasting your butternut cut into halves is almost everyone’s favorite recipe. This is because it works for nearly every recipe, and it also takes the least amount of time to cook.

With a good knife, slice the top and bottom off and stand the butternut vertically with the bulbous end onto your cutting board. Scoop out all the seeds (you can use a spoon here).

You will then use olive oil (or any other cooking fat of choice) to brush both halves lightly, grab your baking tray, and lay them face down on a parchment paper. After that, place your tray in a preheated oven and cook them for about 40-45 minutes.

Keep in mind that cooking time depends on the butternut size, keep checking and add more minutes where necessary. Your squash is cooked if you can easily pierce through with a fork. After it has cooled, scoop out the squash and blend and make a sauce of your choice.

Peel, Cube, and Roast Butternut Squash

Start with the halves, peel the skin, and make sure you remove as little squash as possible. Cut them into cubes or bitable chunks. As a pro tip, small ½ inch cubes cook faster. Toss with oil and season with salt and pepper and any other herbs or spices of your choice.

Grab your baking tray, lined with a parchment paper and spread your butternut squash and bake 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30-35 minutes.

Keep flipping the pieces during the roasting to cook evenly and get that fantastic color. Remove when ready and let them cool. You can enjoy the roasted pieces as a side dish, in stews or soups, or even on a salad.

Whole Butternut Squash Oven Roast

Image source: simplyrecipes.com

If you don’t like the idea of cubing, then this recipe will work for you. Piece through your butternut with a big knife in 4-5 spots, place it on a baking tray lined with a parchment paper, and put in a preheated heat at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Be sure you rotate your squash every after 20 minutes, so it doesn’t burn at the bottom. If you have a smaller squash, set your timer to about 1 hour and keep adding minutes where necessary.

If you are working with a giant squash, you might set your timer up to 90 minutes. When ready, remove from the oven to cool and then slice into half, scoop out all the seeds, remove the squash, and use it in your chosen recipe.

Bottom Line

Butternut is one sweet flavor that appeals to both adults and kids and can work well in soups, stews, and pasta. Most people are intimidated by its hard skin and strange shape, but it’s relatively easy to prepare as you have seen, you need to invest in a good knife.

Try preparing your butternut in these three recipes, and you will thank us later. Consider these in the future.