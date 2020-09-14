The Oatmeal Combinations Everyone Should Try

ADVERTISING

Oatmeal can be a morning habit that you just can’t quit, which is a great habit to have. Oats contain beta-glucan, a unique form of soluble fiber that lets you stay full and satisfied for hours.

It’s quick and easy to make, particularly if you’re always heading to a busy schedule and can’t bother cooking every morning.

There is no limit to the possibilities for flavor combinations. Read on to learn about some of the combinations you can try for your next oatmeal dish.

Image Source: Eating Well

How Do You Like Your Oats?

There are three kinds of oat grains: steel-cuts, old-fashioned or rolled oats, and fast or instant oats. Since steel-cut oats are minimally processed, steel-cut rolled oats are one of the healthiest grains you can eat since they contain more fiber and density than their counterparts.

Old fashioned oats are often called rolled oats and are smooth and flakey. For granola bars, cookies, and muffins, they consume more water and cook faster than steel-cut oats, usually in around 5 minutes, and are the oat of choice.

ADVERTISING

Steel-cut oatmeal is often called Irish oatmeal and is chewier than rolled or instant. Instant oats are often referred to as fast oats, which are the most processed of the three oat varieties.

Slightly thinner than rolled oats, they are pre-cooked, dried, and then rolled and pressed. They cook quicker than steel-cut or rolled oats, but maintain less texture and are sometimes mushy-cooked.

How Do You Prepare Your Oats?

There are several ways to cook your oats. They can be fried, cooked on the top of the burner, made in the slow cooker, made overnight oats, or even made in the microwave.

Oatmeal with Tiger Nuts

Ditch the almonds and instead scatter some tiger nuts for a crunch in your oatmeal. Ironically, to what their name suggests, tiger nuts, which have a chickpea-like shape, are sweeter than almonds.

Greek Yogurt

If you want your morning oats to improve their nutrition value, add Greek yogurt to your grocery cart.

Greek yogurt is a smooth, dense yogurt that has been strained to extract the protein from the liquid whey packed with probiotics that enhance the microbiome and is a rich calcium and B12 source.

Berries

Berries can turn a bland bowl of oatmeal into a sweet and tasty dish, but they are also full of health benefits. Berries are abundant in antioxidant-loaded vitamins and minerals, such as polyphenols and flavonoids.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter adds a layer of gooey sweetness to oats. Peanut butter is also a dense food filled with nutrition, calcium, and good monounsaturated fats. It is incredibly satisfying and gives oatmeal the requisite staying power until lunch to get you through.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are rich in nutrients. They are known sources of omega-3 fatty acids (ALA), calcium, vitamins, phosphorus, and fiber are these tiny seeds. Plus, chia seeds produce a gelatinous texture when soaked in milk, making it perfect for hot oatmeal or overnight oats.

Tahini

For those with a nut allergy, consider adding tahini to your oatmeal as an alternative to peanut butter. Tahini is a paste of sesame seeds with a consistency similar to peanut butter.

Tahini is an instant value meal, and it contains rich fats and hormone-supportive nutrients, such as zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6. It can also help support a healthy menstrual cycle.

Riced Cauliflower

Image Source: Medical News Today

As if you needed another excuse to enjoy cauliflowers, adding rice cauliflower to your oatmeal, not just for taste, can also help regulate blood sugar.

Cauliflower is a great fiber source and has a low glycemic index, which slowly affects blood sugar. The use of half oats and half riced cauliflower is a perfect option for someone with insulin resistance.

Conclusion

Oatmeal is a healthy and fun food that you can have during your morning meals. It is fun to use different combinations in order to create new flavors out of healthy oats.