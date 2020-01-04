The Great Biryanis of India Festival at India Bistro Mumbai

Biryani lovers can now go and enjoy a variety of vegetarian and non- vegetarian biryanis under one roof at India Bistro. Serving the all-time favorite dish, the biryanis are loaded with authentic Indian spices from all across India for a genuine taste.

Presenting biryanis from various parts of North and South of India, one can experience lip-smacking flavoured biryanis from 11th November – 11th Janurary 2019. Treat yourself with over 9 varieties of unique biryani dishes at India Bistro including ‘Bombay Style Paneer Tikka Biryani’, ‘Zaitooni Subz Biryani’, ‘Ambur Chicken Biryani’, ‘Muradabadi Chicken Biryani’ among many others.

Diners can also enjoy a variety of cocktails and mocktails like ‘Desi Lantern’, ‘Punch Puran’, ‘Deconstructed Turmeric Martini’, ‘Thailee’, coolers and iced teas.

Where: India Bistro Chembur: Opp To Tiss, Sion Trombay Road, Deonar, Chembur

Thane: Ground Floor, Vihang Recreation Club Opposite Raymonds, Pokharan Road No.1, Thane

When: Until 11th January 2020

