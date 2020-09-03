The 5 Best Egg Dishes for Brunch

ADVERTISING

Mornings can be busy, and we often lose track of time. You know this firsthand if you are a student, or you have a young family and many people to get ready and out of the house, or as an on-the-go person juggling several things at once.

Preparing brunch can take up time, and most resort to take-out and deliveries.

But hey! It doesn’t always have to be that way. All hail the eggs, for making it possible to prepare a healthy meal on busy mornings. Here are some of the best egg dishes for brunch that you can prepare at home!

Are Eggs Healthy?

Eggs are so nutritious they’re tagged as “natural multivitamins.” They produce antioxidants and essential nutrients for the brain, which may help you stay sharp and up for the rest of the day!

Here are five top-picked simple egg recipes you can prepare in 20-minutes (or less!)

Flower Power Sunny-Side Eggs

Pop some colors to your simple brunch with these cute egg bites.

What you need:

4 small-sized bell pepper (in different colors)

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

4 large eggs

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Horizontally slice bell pepper and make four 1/2-inch thick rings and extract white flesh and seeds from the inside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a 12-inch non-stick skillet on medium. Cook peppers for 2 minutes and flip them over. Crack an egg to each center. Cover and cook until the desired doneness is met. Season with salt and paper and garnish with parsley.

Spanish Potato Omelet

Add comfort to your usual omelet recipe with crispy, baked potatoes.

What you need:

6 large eggs

Golden potatoes, peeled and cut into thick slices

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 large onion, very thinly sliced

Finely chopped parsley, for garnish

In a medium bowl, beat eggs with 3/4 teaspoon salt; set aside. In a large bowl, toss potatoes with 1/4 teaspoon salt. To skillet, add the onion and potatoes; cook until tender but not falling apart.

Heat on medium-high for 1 minute. Add egg-potato mixture to skillet, spread well, cook to medium heat for 7 minutes or until eggs are done, and edges are brown. Carefully flip and slide the omelet back into the skillet. Cook on medium for 3 minutes. Serve warm garnished with parsley.

Spring Frittata

You can tweak Spring Frittata with any veggies you have; asparagus, potatoes, bell pepper, and even tofu. But with this recipe, we will stick to asparagus.

What you need:

2 tbsp. Italian dressing

1 lb. asparagus spears, cut into 1/2-inch lengths

8 eggs

1/4 cup of milk

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat dressing in a large non-stick ovenproof skillet on medium-high heat. Add asparagus; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, milk, and 1/2 cup of cheese.

Pour over asparagus and bake for 15 minutes or until the center is well-cooked. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Cut into wedges to serve.

Indian Style Egg Toast Recipe

Egg toast is one of the most sought after morning street food meals in India. Its main ingredient is cheese and lots of spice powder.

What you need:

3 eggs,

1 cup of onions,

2 chilies (or red bell pepper)

1/2 cup of tomatoes

Chop onions, chilies, and tomatoes. Mix beat eggs and chopped herbs into a bowl. Add salt. Prepare pan with oil on medium heat. Dip the bread slice in egg and fry for 2 minutes until the egg is cooked and set aside.

Pour the mixture over the bread and cook for 2 minutes, then flip. Add cheese and bread slices over it and press with a wooden spatula. Flip to the other side, making sure the egg is well-spread on both sides. Serve and sprinkle some red chili powder for extra spice.

Tamagoyaki (Japanese Style Omelet)

Tamagoyaki, meaning ‘grilled/fried egg,’ is made by rolling together thin layers of seasoned egg in a frying pan.

What you need:

4 eggs

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp mirin (optional)

Pinch of sugar

Pinch of salt

Cooking oil

Beat eggs in a bowl and mix soy sauce, mirin, and sugar and sprinkle the salt. Put oil in the pan and bring it up to medium heat.

Add a small amount of your egg mix. Once the egg has cooked slightly, push over to the side. Add a little more oil and add another small amount of egg mix. Wait for 2 minutes, then roll the first bit of egg over the pan’s mix. Repeat the process until the desired thickness is met. Slice up to pieces with a sharp knife and serve.

Conclusion

And there you have it! From cheerful to Spanish, Japanese, Indian to Vegan recipe, we got you covered! Go ahead, and start beating.