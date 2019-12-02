SquareMeal Foods Celebrates Serving Almost A Million Customers within Four Years

Two of Mumbai’s renowned restaurants under SquareMeal Foods — Mirchi and Mime & Madeira and Mime have successfully served almost a million customers in just four years since their launch. To celebrate this massive success, and keeping in mind, the ever-evolving taste of today’s generation, Madeira and Mime, the neighbourhood pub, has come up with their new menu this winter. Customers can now enjoy their drinks with side dishes like Prawns Alla Piastra, Laksa Curry, Nasi Goreng, Oven Roasted Gol Mirchi Tikka, Exotic Vegetable Risotto among others. The USP of the brand lies in their Speech and Hearing Impaired (SHI) servers. With this unique concept, they are focused on changing the perspective of patrons towards these individuals, while providing them with an independent and better life.

The competitively priced pub has come up with almost 30 new dishes in this new menu. Also, customers can beat their weekday blues at Madeira and Mime as they have introduced Unplugged Nights on Monday and Tuesday. The restaurants, under the parent company SquareMeal Foods, have recently winged out their offerings in Indore with the launch of Mirchi and Mime in the city.

Commenting on the success of the restaurants, Shishir Gorle and Raja Sekhar Reddy, Founders, SquareMeal Foods said, “We have always believed in serving the best quality to our valued customers. We focus on providing both, a fine dine restaurant as well as a neighbourhood pub experience. Our food and exceptional services, provided by our SHI individuals has brought half a million customers to our restaurants. A restaurant is always about a unique experience, wherein customers get the best quality food and beverages that will make them want to come frequent it. We truly believe in creating a space where they can enjoy themselves, and avail unique and immersive experiences. We look forward to continue giving our customers, such enriching experiences and retain long-term loyalty.”

Mirchi and Mime follows a philosophy to provide a platform for SHIs to be an active part of the community, and to provide avenues for employment. Its menu comes with depictions of the Indian Sign Language (ISL) through which you can communicate with the staff. Following the official ISL, Mirchi & Mime committed to staying true to its policy of Reverse Inclusion, which means including individuals into an environment dominated by SHIs.