Spend Your Sunday at Poco Loco Tapas & Bar Brunch Fiesta

Poco Loco Tapas & Bar Brunch Fiesta is here! Starting this December, they are bringing you the place to be for Sunday Brunch – a bottomless feast every Sunday like none other. Serving delicious dishes inspired by Latin American flavours, and food enthusiasts should not wait anymore. Mexican hats, Pinatas, live music and bottomless cocktails. They’ve got it all!

Prep yourself for a culinary adventure that starts, with a huge plateful of appetizers like Chipotle chicken Wings, Corn on the Cob, Empanadas De Pollo, Lettuce Tacos and delicious soups like Mango Gazpacho, Mushroom Kale Cappucino and salads including Parmigiana, Green Apple and Goat Cheese Salad and more. Once you’ve polished that off, you can dive into mains including Vegetarian Paella Valencia and Roast Peri Peri Chicken. Get ready to witness a live taco and nachos counter, live music by a popular artist that will serenade you and staff dressed in lab coats perfectly matching with the Chemistry-themed environment of the vibrant space.

Naturally, a fiesta of this scale needs something to toast; happily, there are bottomless cocktails like cooling Mimosas, fiesta flavoured Jalapeno Martini, Tinto de Ron, Watermelon Daiquiri and more to quench your thirst. Plus, if you’re still hungry after all that food, you can add on a dessert of Churros Con Chocolate, or Chilli Tart. Honestly, we can’t wait for you to try it all!

Where: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Building No 87, Plot, Ground Floor, No 99, SV Rd, Khar West, Mumbai – 400052

When: Every Sunday

Time: 12 PM to 4 PM

Package Prices: Only Food – Rs.999++

Sangria and Beers and Food Package – Rs.1399++

Domestic and Some IMFL Liquor and Food Package – Rs.1699++