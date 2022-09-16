The event, held on 8th September, consisted of an interactive masterclass with Sarah to inspire Indian chefs

Bangalore, September 14, 2022: SMOOR, a leading brand that crafts truly indulgent experiences with couverture chocolate, has collaborated with celebrated Australian chef, model, restaurateur, and cookbook author, Sarah Todd, to curate an exquisite plated dessert for the brand. The dish, combining SMOOR’s authentic ingredients and Sarah’s culinary expertise, will be featured on the brand’s online and offline menu. To commemorate the association, SMOOR organised a grand event with Sarah at its Lavelle Road lounge on 8th September 2022.

During the event, Sarah joined SMOOR’s top pastry chefs to conduct a masterclass for the special dessert Butterscotch, apple, chocolate desire & Salted caramel inspired tiramisu This was followed by a power-packed Q&A round, a dream come true for the attending food and dessert enthusiasts attending the event. The event concluded in high spirits and much cheering for the celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia 2022 runner-up.

Vimal Sharma, Founder- Director & CEO, SMOOR commented, “Sarah is an inspiration to anyone who’s a part of the food industry and of course for the thousands of MasterChef Australia fans in India. We are thrilled to collaborate with her to curate our new special dessert which is an extension of everything SMOOR stands for. The event was a massive success and the perfect convergence of chefs who aspire to reach the finesse and expertise that Sarah displays in every dish she creates. We cannot wait to share this incredible dessert with our customers.”

“The Indian food scene has always been fascinating to me. Collaborating with a brand such as SMOOR, which is truly transforming and uplifting the country’s gastronomy, is an absolute pleasure. I look forward to the brand’s customers enjoying the dessert as much as I have enjoyed devouring SMOOR’s unforgettable confectionaries,” said Sarah Todd.

About SMOOR

A brand that crafts the ultimate indulgence experiences with couverture chocolates, SMOOR was created by Vimal Sharma in March 2015. The luxury chocolate brand opened its first flagship store in August 2016 in Bangalore to create a new benchmark for ‘Imagined in India’ finely-crafted foods. SMOOR brings together authentic ingredients, passionate people, and a premium range of products including chocolates, signature cakes, gift hampers, desserts, beverages, and much more. SMOOR’s high-quality products are unique and crafted by some of the finest chocolatiers and chefs from across the globe. The finest ingredients are sourced from the most sought-after locales in the world, and products are created at a state-of-the-art factory. Its signature stores are located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Chennai, and the brand is also available in over top 50 cities of India through the aggregator and marketplace platforms. Recently, the brand invested INR 15 crore to launch a 30,000 sq ft experience center in Bengaluru, allowing chocolate lovers to revel in the live chocolate-making experience and also raised their Series A funds from Rebel Foods.