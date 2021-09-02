SMOOR gears up to define the Macarons category in India; launches True Macaron e-store

In a domain defining move, the brand is launching an online platform –www.truemacaron.com – through which it will be introducing premium and curated Macarons. At the forefront of creative innovation, SMOOR’S TRUE MACARON e-store will offer a range of 21 unique flavours in macarons. The launch also brings a range of eggless macarons to cater to the segment that has been waiting to enjoy this delicate and delightful confectionary.

The range will also offer exciting never-experienced-before flavours in macarons like Matcha Pistachio & Cassis Violet and macaron desserts including Macaron chocolates, Macaron Cupcakes and Macaron Cakes in indulgent flavours like Araguani Dark Chocolate Fudge. The range will be available on the website www.truemacaron.com and also at SMOOR stores.

A speciality confectionery straight from the exquisite cafes of Paris, Macarons have gained massive popularity in India over the past few years. Macarons are truly versatile confectionaries that can be infused with numerous different ingredients and flavours. However, there exists a gap in terms of dedicated industry players innovating and elevating these Parisian delicacies. It is to address this gap and the growing consumer inclination towards snacking, that SMOOR is making its foray into a brand-new category with its TRUE MACARON range.

Speaking on the launch, Kanchan Achpal, CMO, SMOOR, said, “We are delighted to launch our brand new category with the TRUE MACARON e-store alongside our momentous 5 year anniversary. Macarons represent an industry that is ripe for disruption by a cutting-edge brand that can use this much-loved dessert and build an entire range of unique desserts around it. This is exactly what we are doing as we capitalize on the opportunity and, yet again, emerge as category creators. We’re launching a wide range of flavours, a range of eggless Macarons, custom printed Macarons, and Macaron cakes, chocolates, and cupcakes. We believe in delivering the best, most unique experiences to our customers, and this new launch is just another step underlining this promise.”

Since its inception, SMOOR has primarily targeted the young adult segment that has the taste for the fine things in life, who seek unique experiences, are discerning with their choices and willing to spend on premium and curated products. Building on this, the brand will offer the highest quality, widest range of Macarons that are packaged to perfection, also making them a fine gifting choice.

On the offline front, the brand is aiming to launch its Macarons range across SMOOR stores with a launch of exclusive TRUE MACARON stores targeted for the end of 2021. With its unique category expansion strategy, SMOOR is planning to capture 10% of the Indian Macaron market which is estimated to be valued at INR 44 crore. The market is projected to reach INR 100 crore by 2026, by when the brand is targeting to have 30% of the market with its unique offerings.

About SMOOR

A brand that crafts the ultimate indulgence experiences with couverture chocolates, SMOOR was created by Vimal Sharma in March 2015. The luxury chocolate brand opened its first flagship store in August 2016 in Bangalore with to create a new benchmark for ‘Imagined in India’ finely-crafted foods.

SMOOR brings together authentic ingredients, passionate people, and a premium range of products including chocolates, signature cakes, gift hampers, desserts, beverages, and much more. The brand has evolved with changing consumer palettes and delivers a truly exceptional, international experience for every individual who seeks lavish indulgence. The brand also creates a range of special products and gift hampers for occasions such as Diwali, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day.

SMOOR’s high-quality products are unique and crafted by some of the finest chocolatiers and chefs from across the globe. Its fine ingredients are sourced from the most sought-after locales in the world, and products are created at a state-of-the-art factory.

Connoisseurs of coverture chocolates can find SMOOR not only at its Signature lounges and stores but also on its website www.smoor.in The brand is also present on platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, and many other such avenues. Its signature stores are located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurgaon, and it is also available in over 100 cities of India through its website and marketplace platforms.