EID Hamper by SMOOR
This Ramadan, gift delights thoughtfully handpicked by SMOOR. Bring home hampers loaded with Shauq Baklava, cookies, dry fruits, and cakes. Perfectly indulgent! SMOOR has introduced the special gifting option to celebrate EID and make it memorable for your loved ones. The hamper includes the –
- SMOOR Baklava tin of 16 pcs (352 gms)
- One SMOOR Pouch of trail mix 100 gms
- One SMOOR Medjool date and dry fruit cake bar
- One pack of SMOOR Honey almond cookie pack
Price- 2499
SMOOR conjures up a whole range of Baklava for you! Enclosed is the information
Shauq by SMOOR Artisanal Baklava
Tempt your tastebuds with something authentic, yet modern! Classic ones to remind you of your trips to Turkey, Middle East, Greece. Baklavas with a modern twist for people of all ages to indulge in. Rich in flavour, and texture, high on taste and freshness, SMOOR’s Shauq Baklava is here, ready to go on the top of your list of favourite sweet treats!
Price- 799/-
Pistachio Nest Baklava 01
Baby Pishori pistachios, all green and fresh nestled in buttery nests of the finest vermicelli, baked to golden perfection. Delicately sweet and crumbly!
Pistachio Tart Baklava
Delicate layers of phyllo pastry, made in-house with love, shaped into tarts. coated with butter, filled with premium Pishori pistachios, perfectly baked to golden, infused with mellow sweetness! A divine treat!
Almond Tart Baklava
Baklava tartlets filled with crunchy almonds, and mellow sweetness! A sweet pairing of traditional and modern!
Finger Baklava – Cashew – Baklava Cashew Sticks (rolled)
Bite into delicately crunchy layers of phyllo pastry, made-in-house, smeared with butter, filled with cashew nuts, rolled and baked to perfection. Enjoy these sweetly finger-licking delights.
Turkish Cashew Baklava
The trendiest baklava in the world – Midye Baklava. SMOOR makes it with a twist. Filled with cashew nuts, shaped like mussels, buttery, scrumptious with a crispy texture that just lures you to overeat!