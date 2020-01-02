Slide Into The New Year With A Refreshing Experience At Urban Oasis Merak

The new year is finally here, and new beginnings are all around! We started our year with an absolutely refreshing experience at Merak by Corona, a one-of-a-kind ‘urban oasis at the JW Marriott, and were astonished by this little pocket of nature amidst the concrete jungle of Bengaluru.

Leave the stress of work behind while you order a drink, lounge on the rustic swing ‘barstools’, and enjoy a picturesque view of the pool. While Corona might be in the name, and there is a dedicated Corona counter, don’t let that fool you, because the cocktails on offer are unparalleled! We couldn’t stop sipping on the Midnight Bloom with its undertones of passion fruit, and the sweetness of white chocolate combining perfectly with the gin! We also enjoyed the Merak Garden for its surprising complexity, and the Merak Gazer (who doesn’t love a Blue Pea Flower cocktail) – of course, keep your smartphones at the ready, because these cocktails are très Instagrammable!

The food menu at Merak is an amalgamation of Indian, Mediterranean and Pan-Asian flavours; so, rest assured there is something for everyone! We started things off with some crunchy Thai Herb Cigar Rolls served in a bed of deep-fried rice noodles, and then moved on to the Mezze Platter, which was the perfect sharing option for a group! We loved the richness of the Keema Aur Bun Maska, and we’d be lying if we didn’t mention that the Asparagus and Water Chestnut dish was one of our favourites!

While there is an eclectic mix of dishes on the menu, it isn’t overwhelmingly vast. Merak has picked the best of a good lot, and done them well. The perfect spot to relax and unwind over a few drinks, and some scrumptious appetizers, head to Merak to indulge in a pre-dinner drink or visit for a nightcap – we know we will!