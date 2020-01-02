Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa appoints Amit Kandwal as the Director of Food and Beverage

Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa is glad to announce the appointment of Amit Kandwal as the Director of Food and Beverage (F&B). In his new role, Kandwal will be responsible for overall performance of F&B operations that includes planning, building strategies and setting goals and supporting in implementation of marketing plans for the hotel. Comes with closer to 2 decades of expertise in F&B industry, Kandwal’s vision is it to bring changes to elevate the experience for their guests and the operations to the next level.

Amit is armed with a diploma in hotel management from the Institute of Hotel Management Ahmedabad and has over 19 years of experience across a spectrum of luxury, convention & resort portfolios. He has established himself as a highly efficient and customer-oriented Food and Beverage leader and has demonstrated several skills including the creation & execution of Food and Beverage strategies, deployment of profitable business and troubleshooting operations.

His professional journey began as a bartender at Grand Hyatt New Delhi after which he went on to work with prestigious hospitality brands like the Fairmont Jaipur, The Roseate New Delhi, Trident Udaipur, Trident Hyderabad, The Trident Agra, Taj Rambagh Palace Jaipur, Crowne Plaza Muscat and Grand Hyatt Dubai. In his leisure time, Kandwal enjoys reading and travelling. He is also keen about sports and believes in living life to the maximum.