Saturday Sizzlers with DJ Silvr at HIGH Ultra Lounge

And it’s the first weekend of 2020 at HIGH Ultra Lounge with your favourite DJ in the house, DJ Silvr. So ladies and gentlemen, if you haven’t got over your New Year’s Eve Party yet, this is the chance to make the most of it. Head to the city’s plushest rooftop lounge and groove into the music by DJ Silvr and kickstart your party mood with a bang. Catch the super talented DJ Silvr churn your Saturday an eventful one.

Visit HIGH Ultra Lounge for a sizzling Saturday and start your weekend with chilled beer, delectable food and foot tapping EDM – Commercial music. DJ Silvr’s long list of techno beats guarantees a lineup of chartbusters that will leave you wanting for more to set the dance floor on fire.

His unbeatable gigs in electro house, progressive house and big room music will keep your foot tapping all night. Add to that, a view like no other of the city from 421 feet along with Pan Asian food will end the night on a high note.

Head to HIGH Ultra Lounge for a memorable night!

Date: Saturday, 4th January 2020

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Venue: HIGH ULTRA LOUNGE, Rooftop, World Trade Centre, Malleswaram, Bangalore

Contact Information- 080- 4567 4567 or +91 8861014183