Salud bags 1 Gold and 2 Silver at the London Spirits Competition

The first time ever for an Indian brand to win a gold medal

India, April 2022: Urban lifestyle brand Salud Beverages made its mark on the world’s stage with all 3 of its entries into the prestigious London Spirits Competition coming away with medals. Salud G&T 2.0 Lavender won Gold, while Salud G&T 2.0 Cucumber and Salud Sonic walked away with Silver.

“This is a real honour, and validates our belief that we have had from the start that our offerings are world-class”, said Founder Ajay Shetty.

“The crafting and refining of each Salud gin refresher was done keeping an eclectic modern global palate in mind, while being an ode to the new Indian consumer whose tastes increasingly align with their world counterparts.

These awards are a reaffirmation of our efforts to create spirits that uncomplicate the drinking experience and have universal appeal.” Adds Master Blender, Sid Kumar.

What makes the London Spirits Competition stand apart from other competitions is it awards spirits for their overall appeal to the drinking audience. Where other competitions focused solely on technical competence and distilling prowess, the London Spirits Competitions goes further to evaluate a spirit for its all-around excellence – in the way it tastes, looks and the value it provides.

They believe that this golden triangle makes spirits more accessible and popular, and they want to laud this. The judging panel of 2022 was drawn from leading spirits industry leaders and experts.

Salud was the top performer at the competition amongst completely homegrown Indian brands, cementing its reputation as the go-to for uncomplicated ready-to-drink high-quality offerings.

About Salud:

The brand may be called Salud Beverages, but it is so much more than that. It is an urban lifestyle brand, aspiring to go global, with life and lifestyle as its ethos, a mindset that is inclusive, and an appeal that is universal. It aims to give people modern, exclusive, socially responsible and exciting ways to bond with their tribe, connect with themselves, and celebrate life in a whole new way – Life 2.0!

It all began with G&T 2.0 – a ready-to-drink gin and tonic that opened up a whole new segment in India for consumers looking for something fresh, convenient, easy to drink. G&T 2.0 has a truly modern vibe, with a flavour profile and image that caters to its target audience by being gender agnostic. It is a completely inclusive and diverse brand; it is for everyone.

The beverage range will expand to a variety of natural flavours in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic space, each with the trademark Salud vibe of freshness, modernity and easy style. Continuing the journey of Salud beyond the alcobev space, are affiliations with music, fashion and other upcoming lifestyle experiences that will fall under the Life 2.0 umbrella.

Salud’s key investors are Prasad Vanga from Anthill Ventures, Rana Dagubatti, actor and an active investor and UrbanI, speed scaling partner. Salud was founded by Ajay Shetty, ex-banker turned entrepreneur who successfully sold his previous wine venture, to lead and build a whole new lifestyle brand.

