ADVERTISING

Do you know that it’s possible to recreate Wendy’s salads at home? Well, you’re in luck. If you haven’t been able to visit a restaurant in a while, why not try recreating favorite dishes in the kitchen instead?

Believe it or not, Wendy’s salads are a popular takeaway item. All you need are fresh ingredients and you can tailor it to your specific taste and preferences. Whether you need more chicken or lettuce in your Pecan Chicken Salad, the meal is fully customizable when you make it yourself.

This article is here to help bring Wendy’s salads to the comfort of your own home. We’ll show you exactly what you need in order to recreate this tasty dish. Check out the recipe and other important information below.

Image Source: cantonrep.com

Wendy’s Apple Pecan with Chicken Salad

This is one of the tastiest options when it comes to Wendy’s salads.

ADVERTISING

For the best homemade Apple Pecan Chicken Salad, be sure to read on.

Ingredients

To recreate this nutritious salad, you will need, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ¼ teaspoon of garlic, ¼ teaspoon of parsley flakes, ¼ teaspoon of powder black pepper, 1 chopped red apple, 16 ounces of Romaine lettuce, 6 ounces of spinach, 4 tablespoons of raisins or dried cranberries, and 1 chopped green apple.

You will also need ½ cup blue cheese, 2 tablespoons of chopped pecans, 15 ounces of chicken breast, and 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil.

Instructions

Heat a skillet (preferably a cast-iron one since it browns the meat beautifully) over medium heat. Add the oil and let the skillet get hot. Meanwhile, use a kitchen towel or paper towel to pat the chicken breast dry.

In a separate container, mix the salt, garlic powder, pepper, and parsley flakes. Sprinkle this mixture onto your dry chicken breast and spread it evenly onto both sides. Put the chicken on your hot skillet and make sure that it cooks for 4-6 minutes on both sides.

Use a meat thermometer to test that it is fully cooked. Now, let the chicken rest as you put together the other ingredients. Thoroughly wash the spinach and lettuce, and divide it between two bowls. You are going to build each of the two bowls by adding the same ingredients.

This includes ½ a the chopped red apple, 2 tablespoons of dried cranberries, 1 tablespoon of chopped pecans, ¼ cup of blue cheese, and ½ a chopped green apple. Cut the already soft and cooked chicken into bite-sizes and divide it between the two bowls. You can make a dressing of your own to drizzle on top of each bowl.

Nutritional Values

It should come as no surprise that this salad boasts plenty of healthy ingredients. It is packed with fresh vegetables and fruit that are oozing in vitamins and minerals.

Some of the nutritional values of this Wendy’s salad include 6.5mg of iron, 2127 mg of potassium, 374 mg of calcium, and 38.4mg of Vitamin C.

This salad has 838kcal and 13g of saturated fat. There are also 61 grams of protein.

The source: dealsfrommsdo.com

Last Remark

The benefits of recreating the Wendy’s apple pecan salad at home is that you can add extra ingredients to suit your own taste preferences and dietary needs.

It is your kitchen, your ingredients, and your rules. You do it your way and can add your very own personal touch.

You also get yo decide whether you want to use organic ingredients such as apples, chicken, and lettuce. Far from what people say, you can access organic foods in most stores, even Walmart. Get cooking and enjoy your very own Wendy’s salad!