Following the successful launch of Meetha, a premium offering of curated Indian sweets by Radisson Hotels in Delhi-NCR last year, the Group today announced its expansion in Mumbai where it welcomed its first premium retail outlet at Radisson Mumbai Goregaon. Further launch plans for Meetha include cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Amritsar, Guwahati and Pune. A medley of special, premium-quality treats curated to add sweetness to festivities, celebrations and auspicious new beginnings, Meetha is the perfect giveaway for the upcoming festive and wedding seasons.

With the expansion of Meetha, the Group aims to strategically strengthen its Food and Beverages (F&B) portfolio and pioneer innovation in the lucrative branded mithai (sweets) industry in India. The high-quality mithais are freshly made using the finest, handpicked ingredients and are currently available for take away or home delivery in Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

“We are pleased to strengthen our F&B portfolio by introducing Meetha. India’s ever-growing branded mithai industry offers a significant opportunity in the premium space and we are ready to unlock this potential with Meetha. We are encouraged by the response to our first retail outlet and will continue to expand the offering across India while evolving it into a strong revenue stream for enhancing the Group’s market positioning in the country. Meetha is a significant enabler that’s steering us ahead in this direction,” said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Vice President Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

All women-team at the first Meetha retail outlet

The first Meetha retail outlet at Radisson Mumbai Goregaon embodies the festive spirit of India with state-of-the-art design and premium look and feel. The outlet is managed by a passionate team of all-women professionals, who are called Meetha Ambassadors and this practice would be carried on to future Meetha outlets. Guests have the option to select from a wide variety of 60 mithais, including vegan and sugar-free options, made à la minute using the finest ingredients. The orders can be personalized depending on the requirements and occasion. The outlet offers over 15 packaging options of Meetha suitable for various occasions like weddings, festivities, social and corporate gifting with an exclusive Classic Rose Gold packaging for liquid Bengali mithais. The orders are available for take away or door-step delivery which is facilitated keeping all safety protocols in mind.

“We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group for launching India’s first Meetha outlet. We are pleased with how the concept has taken shape and the overwhelming response from the guests during the first 10 days of its opening. We are positive that the Group’s operational expertise and brand reputation would establish Meetha as the go-to choice for the upcoming festive and wedding seasons,” said Mr. Rafiq Balwa, Director, Balwa Group.

The Meetha menu and its signature recipes are curated by Rakesh Sethi, Corporate Executive Chef, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia. Guests can choose from an assortment of collections, including Premium, Classic, Festive, Baby Shower, Corporate and Weddings which are priced between INR 700 – 2,500 per box.

“Meetha is really close to our hearts. While traditional mithais will always be the core of Meetha, through consumer insights, we recognized that our guests also want to experiment with the classics. Keeping the upcoming festivities and wedding season in mind, we have given an innovative twist to classic mithais and introduced Mocha Milkcake and Red Velvet Cheese Laddoo to the menu along with an artisanal range which includes options like Rose Petal Gulkand Laddoo and Mewa Gur Laddoo,” said, Rakesh Sethi, Corporate Executive Chef, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia.

Meetha packs available in special festive packaging

The elaborate menu includes popular Indian mithais from across the country such as Kaju Katli, Kalakand, Motichoor Laddoo, Besan Laddoo, Kheer Kadam, Kesar Peda and many more. The artisanal range has unique and innovative options such as Mocha Milkcake, Brown Sugar Besan Laddoo, Pista Sphere, Rocher Peda, Almond Chocolate Burfi and the exotic options include Red Velvet Cheese Laddoo/Roll, Rose Petal Gulkand Laddoo, Mewa Gur Laddoo and Stuffed Dates. All the mithais are freshly made using only the highest quality ingredients which are curated by experts.

Meetha is available for take away or home delivery in various packaging options with 12, 16 or 25, 36 pieces of mithais. In Mumbai, guests can call on 95949 71605 to place their orders or visit www.meethamumbai.com. In Delhi NCR, guests can place orders by contacting Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Paschim Vihar, Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar or Radisson Blu Faridabad or schedule home delivery through the EazyDiner app.

Meetha is prepared and packaged in accordance with the highest standards of health and hygiene to ensure its freshness and most importantly, the safety of guests. All packs are made to order.

