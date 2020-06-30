ADVERTISING

To make yummy, tasty, mouth watering Crispy Chilli Chicken, following are the products required to Make Chilli Chicken at home.

1. Thillai’s Chicken Fry Mix – Pack of 2

Comes in Pack of 2. Suitable for a healthy and crispy snacks. It feast your tongue with delightful crunchy chicken with hot and spicy taste

2. Suhana Chicken Masala 200 g Pouch

No added msg. No artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. Care Instructions: Store in a cool dry place. Add flavours and taste to cooking

3. Everin Zingy and Zesty Red Chilli Sauce

Flavour : Red Chilli Sauce. Dip or pour your favorite snack like samosa, noodles, burgers, wada. No Artificial Flavours. Shelf Life : 12 months. Care instructions : Keep in a cool, dry and hygenic place.

4. Kikkoman Soy Sauce

Kikkoman Soy Sauce is produced from carefully selected ingredients. Soy sauce is also a must have when eating sushi or sashimi. Soy sauce is an asian all-purpose seasoning – adding a rich, salty and flavorful taste to any dish.

5. Naturevibe Botanicals Organic Black Pepper Powder





Black pepper is actually a flowering vine indigenous to india that is grown for its fruit. When it is ripe, the plant’s fruit is dried and the peppercorn is born. Black pepper in combination with substances like castor oil or ghee is used as an appetite stimulant, a breathing aid, and a cough therapy. You can also use peppercorns as a coating for your food. The nutritional content of black pepper is far more diverse than you might think. The innocuous-looking substance contains a generous quantity of vitamin a and is rich in vitamins c and k.

6. Dunhill Baker’s Corn Starch Chefs Choice

Corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces.

7. Organic Delight Maida

FRESH REFINED MAIDA: To eat tasty healthy food you need to grab it from the sources which are reliable in your eyes and Organic Delight is quite confident to draw your attention towards their products. Organic Delight present organic refined wheat flour maida made up of golden fiber wheat kernel which is rich in protein and vitamin also purity and cleanliness are the two keywords which Organic Delight never forget at any stage of production.

Multi Use Ingredient: Ideally used in making flat breads such as tandoori roti, pizza crust, cakes, biscuits and pastries also used as a fermented batter, as a sauce thickener and in coating fried food products.

8. Tata Sampann Chilli Powder, 500g



Mesmerizing taste.

9. Fresh Produce Garlic

It Reduces High Cholesterol Levels, Cures Cold & Cough, Cures Heart Disease & High Blood Pressure. Reduces joint & Muscular pains.

10. Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower Oil, 1L





A light, healthy and nutritious oil that is easy to digest. Low in saturated fats and rich in natural vitamins. Rich in vitamins, which keeps skin healthy.