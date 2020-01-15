Order Customised Cakes, Pies, Jar Desserts and More at Neyneybakes

If you’re looking to satiate your sweet tooth without ever having to leave the house, then home bakers have become an increasingly attractive option! Neyneybakes, started by Neha Sehgal, allows you to get your goodies home delivered, and if you’ve got any dietary preferences, many of their desserts are vegan to boot!

Whether you’re looking for a customised cake for your bachelor party, decorated cupcakes for a work colleague, a box of brownies for a care package, or even a three-tiered wedding cake, Neyneybakes delivers!

Apart from the usual cakes, cupcakes, truffles, tarts, pies and cookies, Neyneybakes also offers up seasonal items – right now they’ve got an amazing Strawberry Special going on! We’re suckers for their Strawberry Mousse Jars made with the freshest, sweetest strawberries!

If you’re a sucker for a bargain, don’t forget to check out their Instagram page @Neyneybakes to find some amazing offers to satisfy your sweet tooth for a steal! So, shrug off those New Year diet resolutions and enjoy the sweetest treats; because, it’s possible to have your cake and eat it too!

What: Neyneybakes

Price: INR 150 for two

For Orders: DM @Neyneybakes on Instagram, or WhatsApp 9513418899

*Delivers in Bangalore only