Naturals Ice Cream is back again with Malai Khurma, its annual flavour to double up Eid celebrations

The month of Ramadan is just around the corner and to commemorate the same, Natural Ice Cream, India’s leading artisanal ice-cream brand has brought back its yearly tradition, the much-loved festive flavour Malai Khurma ice cream which is all set to serve ice cream lovers with nothing but the best.

The refreshing cool seasonal treat will allow patrons to revel in the sweetness of sugar and dates and ingredients such as Cashew, Pista, Kismis, Cardamom powder and Saffron. The creamy smoothness is packed full of nuts & dry fruits promising to tantalize your palate. Not only does this sweet indulgence lip smacking, but also carries a lot of nutritional benefits due to its power-packed ingredients.

The product will be offered in variations like single and double scoop and family pack, at all Natural Ice Cream outlets and aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato and Thrive.

The joys of the festival will surely double up when shared. So, this upcoming Ramadan, treat your tastebuds with chilled Malai Khurma ice cream.

Siddhant Kamath, Director, Naturals Ice Cream, added, “We are excited to treat our patrons with our much-loved Malai Khurma flavour. Our festive Malai Khurma flavour will offer ice cream lovers a cool and energizing treat to gorge on. This time around too, we hope to receive a great response like our previous years.”

So gear up to enjoy the festive mood with a flavour meant for the season.