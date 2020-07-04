Multi-cuisine Vegetarian Restaurant, Paakshala, Opens in Bangalore’s Indiranagar

Paakshala also boasts of a-la-carte menu for authentic North India delicacies. It is known for the mouth- watering Kebabs and Curries prepared with great dexterity using age old recipes to keep those authentic, simmering flavors alive.

The menu also features a range of decadent desserts for you to choose from! Of course, for those you want the classics, there is Gajjar Halwa, Moong Dal Halwa, Rasmalai, Kulfi and hot Gulab jamuns are on offer!

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the world is becoming more aware of hygiene and good public health. As one of the most trusted brands of Bengaluru, Adiga’s Paaskshala is committed to ensuring safety of its consumers and staffers. Therefore, it has taken active measures to do the same.

The following precautions are taken to make sure the kitchen and restaurant are in line with the public health protocols laid down by the state authorities

Vegetables / fruits are thoroughly sanitized / washed

2. Kitchen sanitization every 4 hours

3. Kitchen staff washes hands every 2 hours

4. Tamper proof packaging

5. Wearing masks compulsory for staffers

6. Daily mandatory temperature check for every staff member and visitor including delivery partners

7. Educating staff members about the crisis and the importance of safety and hygiene

8. Reduction in the number of diners by 50% facilitate social distancing

9. Glass partition between standing tables and cashier counter.

With all the measures and thought put in to ensure the well-being of visitors, Paakshala hopes to serve you like it is known to. The world is slowly moving towards embracing the new normal and spending quality time with family in a safe surrounding with homely, hygienic food should be an important part of it.

Address: No. 219, Binna Mangala, Opposite BDA Complex, 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Time: 7 am to 10:30 pm