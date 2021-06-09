— Offers special deals to customers who get themselves vaccinated —

New Delhi, June 8, 2021: As part of its ongoing efforts supporting the country’s vaccination drive, McDonald’s India – North and East has launched ‘We Care’ initiative aimed at encouraging its customers to join the fight against COVID-19 and get themselves vaccinated.

The initiative, launched through McDonald’s mobile app – North and East India, will offer special deals to McDonald’s customers post their vaccination. Customers can avail the limited time* offer by uploading their vaccination certificate# on McDonald’s mobile app under the ‘Got Vaccinated’ tab, along with basic details. Post this they will receive a unique code via SMS that can be redeemed through Getmcdonalds.com** and opt for contactless delivery or contactless take away/in-store (wherever allowed by the local authorities).

As a brand with mass appeal, McDonald’s continues to build on its efforts towards the safety and wellness of its people, customers and communities at large. Last month, McDonald’s started employee vaccination covering more than 5,000 employees in its corporate office and restaurants across 11 states in North and East India.

“Vaccination is an important step in our country’s fight against the pandemic, one that requires all of us to work together and do our part, including encouraging others to get vaccinated. As a brand with a deep connect with people, we are glad to contribute towards the greater cause in our unique way for the people we serve”, said, Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Connaught Plaza Restaurants,which operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

McDonald’s Safety

As McDonald’s proactively monitors the impact of the COVID-19 situation, it is continuously making changes to enhance the processes and restaurant operations with the safety of the employees, customers and the communities on top priority.

Since the onset of COVID-19, McDonald’s has introduced nearly 50-plus process changes in its restaurant operations under its global Safety+ program. These measures include, but not limited to, mandatory daily wellness and temperature checks for everyone (crew, customers and delivery partners), compulsory facemasks for everyone, enhanced focus on hand hygiene with frequent handwashing and gloves for the crew. Hand sanitizers are available at all restaurants all the time for everyone to use.

Front counters and Drive Thrus have been fitted with protective screens. Contactless ordering, payment, and contactless delivery options are available for customers to minimize human contact. All restaurants have visual cues on furniture and floor to help customers and employees maintain adequate physical distance from each other and follow Covid-protocols. Customers will also notice foot-operated taps in the restrooms. Furthermore, the sanitation protocol has been further strengthened by introducing broad-spectrum hospital-grade sanitizers to disinfect all frequently touched points/surfaces in the restaurants.

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.

With these and many more safety measures, McDonald’s is ensuring that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees.

*The unique code can be redeemed by customers anytime during 30 days of receiving the code, as per their convenience.

**Offer not available on Swiggy or Zomato.

# Neither the company nor any affiliate of the company, will retain any sensitive information contained in the vaccine certificate. The company will irretrievably delete all vaccine certificate data by midnight everyday.

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com, or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.