McDonald’s India North and East introduces Masala Chai for tea-lovers

October 16, 2020: McDonald’s India – North and East has added Masala Chai to its menu, one of the most enjoyed beverages in India. Made with natural tea and infused with traditional Indian aromatic spices such as fennel, black pepper along with a hint of Cinnamon, clove, ginger, cardamom and nutmeg, McDonald’s Masala Chai is a true delight for tea lovers.

Customers can pair their favourite meal at McDonald’s with a flavorful cup of Masala Chai which is available in two sizes – Regular and Cutting, priced at INR 49 and 29 respectively* (plus applicable taxes). Customers additionally have the option of choosing Masala Chai with no sugar added (NSA). Masala Chai is a part of all-day menu at all McDonald’s restaurants across North & East India.

“Catering to India’s love for tea, we are excited to bring the new Masala Chai to our customers who prefer pairing traditional and flavourful beverages with their food. The product uses spices present in Indian kitchens. We are confident that Masala Chai with its special taste from fine, traditional Indian spices would be appreciated by our customers,” says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.

Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

*Prices may vary in Rajasthan, and across premium formats

**Cutting Chai is not available in Delivery and take-away orders

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to deliver the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its more than 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to over 6,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com