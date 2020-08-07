ADVERTISING

McAloo Tikki, McVeggie, McChicken, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Chicken, Filet-O-Fish and Dosa Masala burgers now available in Double patty variants

Launches Big Hug Burger Campaign highlighting people’s yearning for hugging their loved ones in the new norm of social distancing

The Big Hug- McDonald’s India

New Delhi, August 6, 2020: Inspired by people’s craving of hugging their loved ones in the recent times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced double patty variants in its all-time favourites McAloo Tikki, McVeggie, McChicken, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Chicken, Filet-O-Fish and Dosa Masala burgers, which include two patties hugging each other tightly. The company has launched the ‘Big Hug’ campaign highlighting people’s emotional desire of hugging their loved ones, something that has reduced in the recent times. Keeping the same in mind, the new burgers are named as ‘Big Hug’ burgers. Starting at INR 59 (plus applicable taxes), the double patty variants are surely every burger lover’s delight.

Dosa Masala Burger (Double Patty)

Filet O Fish Burger (Double Patty)

McVeggie Burger (Double Patty)

Spicy Chicken (Double Patty)

With ‘Big Hug’ burgers, McDonald’s is offering its customers double the pleasure of enjoying their favourite burgers, whether it’s their favourite juicy McVeggie or McChicken or classic McAloo Tikki or the signature Filet-O-Fish burger or tangy rasam sauce filled Masala Dosa burger or McSpicy Chicken or McSpicy Paneer.

“We are excited to give our customers new ways to enjoy the burgers they love and satisfy their cravings with our all-new double patty variants, giving them a sense of familiarity as well as newness. With this new addition to our menu, we are offering more craveable options to our customers,” says, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India).

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s.

Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to deliver the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its more than 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to over 6,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com, or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.