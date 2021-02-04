McDonald’s India – North and East brings #MatchedByYou campaign

Customers can pair hot and fresh McDonald’s food with Coke or Fries @ Rs. 45*

New Delhi, 3 February 2021: As part of McDonald’s commitment to serve up more of the delicious food our customers crave at great value, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced an exciting value campaign #MatchedByYou.

The #MatchedByYou campaign includes the choice of adding Coke or Fries @ Rs. 45 with select McDonald’s menu items. That’s right, craveable and delicious tasting items matched with a perfect side or beverage just for you. The offer will be available for a limited time at McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India.

“We know that many of today’s customers are looking for value for money options for the food they crave,” said, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head, CPRL (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India). “The #MatchedByYou offer is the latest way we want our customers to enjoy their favourite meal served hot and fresh at an affordable price.”

McDonald’s is also rolling out a digital campaign to promote the #MatchedByYou offer. In a playful mini-series McDonald’s India – North and Easthumanizes the combo offer through a story about a love triangle between the Burger (aka Buggy), the Fries (aka Freya) and the Coke (aka Kiara). The three protagonists are caught in a love triangle and McDonald’s fans will root for the combo that will take the love story forward. At the end, customers’ votes will decide which combo wins the popular vote. So hurry, choose your favourite combo, matched just by you.

With Food safety and quality always at the core, all McDonald’s products go through comprehensive quality checks, from farm to table, so that the customers can enjoy safe and delicious food every time they choose McDonald’s. Furthermore, as a commitment to quality and safety in the current times, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced the Global ‘Safety+’ program that includes nearly 50-plus process changes in the restaurant operations. Safety+ is a Global system of enhanced hygiene and safety practices that help ensure that every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for its customers and employees. It builds on more than six decades of safety-first leadership in McDonald’s restaurants.

*The offer includes adding a regular coke or regular fries at Rs. 45. All prices exclusive of GST and may vary across locations.

**Offer available across select McDonald’s India – North and East restaurants.

About McDonald’s India – North and East: McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s is committed to deliver the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to over 5,000 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

For more information and updates, please log on to www.mcdindia.com

