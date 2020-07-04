ADVERTISING

To make yummy, tasty, mouth watering Crispy chicken samosa, following are the major

products required to make chicken samosa at home.

1. Master Cook Maida 500g (Pack of 2)

Shelf Life: 90 day’s; Ingredient Type: Vegetarian. Storage Instruction: Store in a cool dry place. Special Feature: No artificial flavor

2. Shan Han’s Chicken Broast Spice Mix, 150 g (Set of 2)

The ingredients are freshly grounded and can be used in the preparation of various tasty dishes.

3. Fortune Sunlite Refined Sunflower Oil, 1L





A light, healthy and nutritious oil that is easy to digest. Low in saturated fats and rich in natural vitamins. Rich in vitamins, which keeps skin healthy.

4. Carmel Organics USDA Certified Turmeric / Haldi Root Powder || 500Grams

Free from Harmful Chemicals and Pesticides. Turmeric is known as golden spice. Turmeric (curcumin longa) contain natural elements that show anti-oxidizing, adaptogenic and anti inflammatory properties which helps to detox the body, reduce stress levels increase our internal immunity. Sourced from farmers in Maharastra.

5. Nature’s Harvest Saunf Whole Fennel Seeds





Nature’s Harvest whole Fennel Seeds pack is machine cleaned size saunf and ready to use. You can use the saunf in tadka, make saunf powder. You can also use as mouth freshener if you like Big size with sugar or mishri

6. Everest Garam Masala, 50 g





Rich aromatic blend of spices.

7. HEERA Ginger & Garlic Paste , Adrak Lahsun Paste Ginger Garlic Paste for Cooking





This Thick Paste Make Your Dish Delicious. Fresh Stock Direct From Factory Made From Fresh Farmer Crop. Grind in Low Temperature Perfect Taste of Indian Spices, Cleaned by in Automatic Plant. Add this paste to various dishes like curries, dals, vegetable preparations as well as Chinese and Continental cuisine. Use this paste in the same stage of cooking as fresh ginger and garlic.

Other products like chicken, onion, clilantro, salt, green chillies etc can be got fresh from the local stores or vendors.