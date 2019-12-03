Kickstart Your Weekend With Breakfast at Communiti

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and we couldn’t agree more. Bengaluru is famous for it’s epic breakfasts and now there’s another venue to add to the list!

We love lazy weekends and lazy weekend breakfasts; to make your weekend more interesting (read lazy) Communiti is launching Weekend breakfasts starting 6th December 2019. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday – morning 9 am – 12 noon, enjoy a hearty breakfast with your friends and family. Take your pick from Scrambled Egg and Bacon Sandwich, Tender Belly Croissant, Muesli Flakes for the healthier ones, Waffles, Pancakes, Chicken Muffins, Veggie Crust Buff and more.

So, gather the gang and start your weekend off on the right note with a leisurely breakfast (start your day off with beer, we won’t judge), only at Communiti!

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Time: 9 am – 12 noon

Dates: 6th December onwards every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Communiti, Solitaire, 67, 68 Brigade, Residency Rd, opp. Hyundai Showroom, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025