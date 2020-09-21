ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast YiPPee!’s 10th Anniversary celebrations make a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® achievement

ADVERTISING

A true YiPPee! moment for Indian noodle lovers as 2894 people virtually come together to create the first-of-its-kind, record in the world for ‘Most photos of people eating noodles uploaded to Facebook in one hour’

National, 18th September, 2020: Sunfeast YiPPee!, one of India’s most popular instant noodles brand, commemorated its 10th Anniversary enriched with consumers’ eternal love for their bowl of YiPPee! noodles. Acclaimed for its differentiated, long and slurpy noodles, the brand invited consumers’ on its Facebook event page to capture and share their YiPPee! noodle eating moments. In doing so, the fun and excitement filled activity translated into achieving a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for ‘Most photos of people eating noodles uploaded to Facebook in one hour’. All participants will also be receiving a memorabilia in the form of an official letter of participation by Guinness World Records and Sunfeast YiPPee!

The virtual coming together of consumers from the noodle-verse reflected YiPPee!’s popularity among young and adults alike. Consumers’ trust and appreciation has helped YiPPee! achieve significant value and scale since its launch and today it is an INR 1000+ crore brand. With encouraging consumer franchise, YiPPee! has consolidated its position as the second largest instant noodles brand in the country. YiPPee! also witnessed an unprecedented increase in consumer demand, owing to significant uptick in essentials in recent times, and has seen a growth of more than 50% in the year FY 2020-21. It undertook a gamut of measures to ensure availability and enabled last mile delivery to end-consumers in record time, through various avenues including innovative delivery partnerships & ITC’s wide network of distribution, while strictly maintaining hygiene protocols and social distancing guidelines.

Elaborating on the occasion and achievement, Mr. Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. shared “Doing things the better way has been YiPPee!’s DNA since its inception in 2010, paving the way for consumers to exercise their preference for their brand of noodles that was unique and differentiated. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® feat aptly reflects India’s love for Sunfeast YiPPee! noodles and we are glad to have enabled a befitting celebration of India’s noodle-loving spirit to a global audience. A heartfelt gratitude goes out to our consumers for making YiPPee! one of the most popular noodles brand in the country. We look forward to their continued love and support as YiPPee! forays into another exciting decade with innovation and differentiation as its cornerstones”.

Conceptualized to offer consumer experiences beyond the traditional instant noodles, YiPPee! was launched in 2010 at the backdrop of a growing need for variety in the category. With the confluence of ITC’s institutional strengths such as its deep consumer insights, sourcing expertise, distribution strength, cutting edge R&D as well as the cuisine expertise of ITC’s hotel chefs, coupled with the benefits of Aashirvaad Atta, infusions of real vegetables, a choice of masala, a round block to avoid breaking the noodle thereby ensuring long slurp worthy noodle strands and a special scientific process that avoids lumping gave the brand a major breakthrough in the category by enriching the overall consumer experience. To further propagate its offering of long and non-sticky noodles, across all age groups and expand to newer geographies, earlier this year, YiPPee! roped Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

In order to experience the brand’s anniversary celebration, one can visit Sunfeast YiPPee!’s official Facebook event page and witness the excitement put forth by all the participants.

YiPPee! currently has offerings in the instant noodles and pasta category. YiPPee! noodles range currently has four variants – Magic Masala, Mood Masala, Powerup Masala Noodles and QuikMealzKhowSuey and in its pasta range has six variants – Tricolour Creamy Corn, Tricolour Masala, Tomato Cheese, Masala, Cheese and Sour Cream Onion. In the days to come, YiPPee! is gearing up for exciting new launches.

Link to Sunfeast YiPPee!’sFacebook event page

About ITC Foods: A Division of ITC Limited

ITC’s branded packaged foods business is one of the fastest growing foods businesses in India, driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its popular brands – Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods Business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery & Confectionery and Juices & Beverages.

ITC’s Foods brands delight millions of households with a wide range of differentiated, value-added products developed by leveraging ITC’s in-house R&D capabilities, deep consumer understanding, knowledge of preferred Indian tastes, agri-sourcing & packaging strengths, and an unmatched distribution network. B Natural, the Juices & Beverages brand of ITC, takes benefit of the Agri Sourcing capabilities to source all its Fruits locally from Indian Farmers.

ITC’s uncompromising commitment to the health and safety of its consumers ensures adherence to the highest levels of quality, safety and hygiene standards in manufacturing processes and in the supply chain. All ITC-owned manufacturing units are Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certified. The quality performance of all manufacturing units is monitored continuously online. Going beyond process control, ITC ensures that quality standards are stringently adhered to while choosing ingredients that go into the preparation of its food products.

The business continues to invest in every aspect of manufacturing, distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities and fulfill its aspiration of being the most trusted provider of branded packaged foods in the country. ITC’s Foods business also exports its products to the key geographies of North America, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

