ITC launches Bingo! Starters, a New Range of Chips Made From Dal

Bingo!, the popular snack brand from ITC Ltd brings a tasty and healthy snacking experience for the millennials with its new snacking range ‘Bingo! Starters’. Pulse Chips, the first variant under Bingo! Starters offers crispy and scrumptious baked chips made from pulses (dal). This lip smacking snack has a unique fusion of spices and pulses that appeases the taste buds. Pulse chips scores high on health benefits as the chips are baked and made of pulses which are a good source of protein and fibre. Combining functional snacking with great taste, Bingo! Starters is the ideal ‘Kalyug ka Snack’, a snack for today’s generation.

ADVERTISING

Bingo! Starters Pulse Chips are available in 4 flavours with each one comprising of different types of pulses – Masala (Chana Dal), Peppery (Urad Dal), Minty (Moong Dal) and Chatpata (Masoor Dal). Recognizing the potential of guiltless snacking options, Bingo! Starters Pulse Waves is the first offering from the brand which aspires to appeal to the emerging snacking need of the Gen Z. The exuberant youth icon, Ranveer Singh will be endorsing the brand with a new campaign in his quintessential quirky avatar.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive – Foods, ITC Ltd said, “Bingo! Starters is an innovation that marks the brand’s entry into the healthier snacks segment as an insatiable snacking partner. We are excited to craft the first range of Bingo! chips that are baked and made of dal, making it an easy source of protein andfibre. Backed by years of research and understanding about the best ingredients to make a tasty and healthy snack, we have come up with a distinctive offering, which will resonate with our consumers. According to our research on eating patterns of the average Indian population, consumers are now opting for healthier snacking choices. Bingo! Starters is thus our confident attempt to make it the right fit for a better snacking option.”

ADVERTISING

Pulse Chips will be available at all modern and general trade outlets across India in convenient pack sizes of 24 gms at Rs 10, 48 gms at Rs. 20, 110 gms at Rs.50 and 12gms at Rs.5