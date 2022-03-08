Independence Brewing Company unveils Maharashtra’s first Biergarten

An ambience filled with joy, music, and freshly brewed craft beers

Pune, 8th March, 2022: Whether you simply need to get out of your home after 2 years stuck within, or just unwind after a chaotic day, nothing helps you do that better than a refreshing Craft Beer or an exceptional Cocktail, from IBC (Independence Brewing Company) accompanied by a wide array of mouth-watering European & Lebanese/Turkish dishes made by a celebrity chef in an awe-inspiring ambience?

Backed by experience of over a decade, IBC (Independence Brewing Company), India’s premier craft brewery, brings Maharashtra’s first Biergarten at Kalyani Nagar to Pune. Housed in a European-style Ivory Monument Mansion, diagonally opposite the Trump Towers in Mulik Estate, it is spread over 18,000 sq. ft. A renowned architect has used all his experience and creativity to design a beautiful and glorious area with soothing lights, as well as two gardens with umbrellas, in front of, and behind, the air-conditioned indoor area. At night with the garden lights on, plants swaying in the wind and mood music playing, it simply becomes an enchanting, magical place – an ideal hangout for memorable moments. You can enjoy this fairy tale setting from the 9th of March, 2022.

The Biergarten is dedicated to serving top-notch, authentic beers and exhilarating cocktails which make the mind and heart feel lighter while the ambience creates cherished memories. IBC’s (Independence Brewing Company’s) high-quality craft beers are one-of-a-kind, brewed meticulously by a team of highly competent brewers with premium ingredients gathered from all over the world.

Speaking on the launch, Anirudh Khanna, Promoter of IBC (Independence Brewing Company), said, “The location is in Kalyani Nagar, one of Pune’s most exclusive residential neighbourhoods in Pune (East), with all the amenities that one could desire. Surrounded by top-of-the-line residential and IT complexes and close to well-developed regions such as Koregaon Park, Viman Nagar, Kharadi, and Magarpatta, this area is fast becoming the town’s new heart. Our new outlet ensures a terrific blend of unique taste, entertainment, music, and freshly brewed craft beer. We are excited to welcome our patrons and delight them with our exemplary service.”

Making the experience even more enriching, is IBC’s (Independence Brewing Company’s) new menu with a wide array of mouth-watering dishes from European, Lebanese/Turkish cuisines prepared by a celebrity chef. Additionally, there is a live Pizza Corner with an Anatoli Pizza Oven to provide you great pizzas. The location also has one of the largest parking lots for any restaurant in Pune, with experienced valet staff.

All in all, IBC’s (Independence Brewing Company’s) claim of ‘Togetherism’ is well-justified at this destination with space for large parties and cosy corners for an intimate time so that people can enjoy life in all its moods with excellent experiences. Hence, its customer base includes lively, outgoing residents and professionals who value experiences above belongings, enjoy craft brews, and want to unwind in a beautiful setting.

About Independence Brewing Company

The Trenton Group was established over four decades ago with businesses in Engineering Products and the Utilities Market, manufacturing complete piping solutions for micro-irrigation, drinking water and gas distribution. The Trenton Group was a market leader in the Industry with subsidiaries in India and a wide presence overseas. In the 2015 the group forayed into the Wellness & Hospitality business with the launch of India’s largest Wellness Centre in Nasik, Do; Redo – a unisex salon, aesthetic stem cell therapy clinic & a retail space for organic products. In the year 2020 the group acquired Independence Brewing Company, which was previously owned by US Investors.