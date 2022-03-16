As offices & schools are reopening, many parents, professionals are opting for these subscription based food options then employing cooks.

Are you excited to be back in the office post-pandemic, as Bangalore has started to return to offices with the hybrid work model? But the real stressing problem is about your food, as you will not be able to manage to cook while you work from the office. Eating junk food or street food can be harmful to your health, Cooking on your own can be time-consuming as you have to shop for groceries, other materials and washing stained utensils, totally cooking at home will be filled with hustles, restore your healthy lifestyle easier than ever before by subscribing to our services and ordering the food of your choice from Sprink.

We help you get rid of hustle-bustle cooking. A few starts-up are on a Mission to make your life easier and your food tastier. These subscription based platforms promise you to deliver a daily meal that is homemade, hygienic, delicious, and your preferred meal at your office or your home at an amazingly affordable price. Now you can bid goodbye to your kitchen and enjoy your meals hustle-free. Our home chefs are committed to providing you with healthy and tasty meals on time.

In line with the same, I would like to introduce to the Sprink Online online is the one-stop destination for daily affordable, hygienic, easily accessible, and homely meals at your doorstep. The homegrown company envisions empowering individuals to have quality time and live better by freeing them from the daily chores of cooking. The platform effortlessly delivers responsibly cooked daily food and enables individuals to live a hassle-free life by offering high-quality, fresh and tasty food in a subscription-based model.