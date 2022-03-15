Iconic Global Coffee brand Tim Hortons® set to enter India in 2022

Canada’s most loved coffee brand to open 250+ restaurants across the country over the next five years.

India, March 15th, 2022: Tim Hortons®, an iconic coffee brand established in 1964 in Canada, will enter India as part of an exclusive agreement with AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment manager.

Popular for its freshly prepared iconic beverages like the smooth and creamy ‘French Vanilla’ and its creamy blended frozen coffee, the ‘Iced Capp®’ along with made-to-order food and baked goods offerings, like the delicious bite-sized morsels of traditional donuts called ‘Timbits®’, Tim Hortons will open in New Delhi this year, quickly followed by Punjab and other parts of the country. With over 50 years of coffee expertise, the brand has captured the hearts and taste buds of many.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for speciality coffee retail chains. The growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of the young population, rising disposable income, and a keenness to explore global experiences. With this launch, India will become the brand’s fourth country in the Asia Pacific region, and plans to open over two hundred and fifty outlets over the next five years.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Tim Hortons to India, with Apparel Group and Gateway Partners. India is known for taking its beverages and food very seriously,” said David Shear, President, RBI International, parent company of Tim Hortons. “The delicious premium quality coffee and fresh food that guests around the world have grown to crave from Tim Hortons will be coming to India, marking this launch as a critical step in our international expansion plans.”

Tim Hortons India will be led by Navin Gurnaney, an experienced and reputed professional who will serve as the company’s India CEO. He was previously the CEO for Starbucks India. Speaking on the announcement, Navin Gurnaney said, “We are very happy to bring Tim Hortons, a global café brand, to our guests in India. The launch will lead to major investments in market-leading talent and innovation, creating new jobs and providing a direct boost to the hospitality sector. We are excited ahead of this launch and we look forward to bringing the best of the café experience to Indians.”

Speaking on the announcement, Nilesh Ved, Chairman & CEO, Apparel Group said, “The food and beverage sector is seeing a revival after a long period of covid-induced lull, and we see this as the most opportune time to introduce a new brand and have an aggressive plan to cater to the demand. As a global company with proven capabilities worldwide, we are happy to bring the Tim Hortons experience to India.”

V. Shankar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Partners, said, “This exciting new venture builds on our existing strong partnership with Apparel Group, and the India venture has the promise and the potential to be a true “game-changer”. It is also aligned with Gateway’s approach of investing in well-established market leaders who cater to core consumption needs. I cannot wait to have a cup of Tim Hortons coffee when we open in New Delhi”.

Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the café industry, and international expansion has become an increasing priority for the brand. Over recent years the brand has introduced its well-loved offerings to guests beyond Canada and the United States. Currently Tim Hortons has over 5,100 restaurants across 13 countries and growing, including the Middle East, China, the UK, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and Philippines.