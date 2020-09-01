How to Make Big Mac Sauce at Home

ADVERTISING

The power of the Big Mac is undeniable. Everything about it is perfect, from the bun to the patty ratio, to the smooth, melty American cheese and the special sauce.

Therefore we decided to recreate our own Big Mac. And trust us, it’s so rewarding and worth making one yourself.

Making Big Mac Sauce is so easy, with just a few ingredients! Are you ready to begin? Check out this simple recipe you can do at home now.

Image Source: Top Secret Recipes.

Making the Sauce: What’s the Most Common Recipe?

All it takes is to whisk with vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, yellow mustard, and ketchup (for the signature pink color).

You can make more sauce than you need for your burgers, but it’s a versatile condiment that you can put on everything from french fries to eggs.

ADVERTISING

It can stay in your fridge in an airtight container for up to 10 days — if it lasts too long.

In this simple recipe, we will be doing a copycat of the Big Mac with the burger!

What You Need

For the sauce:

4 tbsp. mayonnaise

4 tbsp. shallots, finely diced

4 tbsp. dill pickles, finely diced

4 tbsp. tomato ketchup

2 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. sweet paprika

1 tsp. white wine vinegar

For the burger:

3 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 1/2 lb. ground beef

Pinch of Kosher salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1/4 white onion, finely diced

10 seeded burger buns

1/2 head iceberg lettuce, finely shredded

3 large dill pickles, thinly sliced

5 slices American cheese

Instructions

Step 1: Place all sauce ingredients in a medium bowl, and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate and mix the flavors for 1 hour.

Step 2: Season beef with salt and pepper in a separate bowl and shape 8 equal balls (2 ounces each).

Step 3: Press in a 4″ ring mold to form a thin patty. Put diced onion into ice-cold water. Leave for 10 minutes and then drain. Lightly toast buns in a large skillet over medium heat, then set aside.

Step 4: Add oil to the pan and fry patties in two lots, cook for 2 minutes per side until fried.

Step 5: On the patties, top with a slice of cheese for the final minute to allow it to melt a little.

Step 6: Place some burger sauce over the bottom bun to assemble the burgers. Sprinkle over some of the lettuce and grilled onions and then add one burger patty.

Step 7: Top with a second bottom bun, more barbecue sauce, more onions, more lettuce, and more pickles. Finally, finish off with the patty and bun finish of the second burger.

Other Uses of the Big Mac Sauce

You can start using this sauce on Big Mac Lettuce Wraps or on top of the Low Carb Big Mac Salad! This is great if you want to dip french fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings in the sauce.

Another winning combination is the use of Big Mac Sauce with Air Fryer Asparagus Fries! Baked Avocado Fries are a great choice for this sauce too!

You can also serve the Big Mac Sauce as a delicate dressing over a salad. If you like it a little thinner on the sauce, simply add a splash of milk or rice vinegar to the dressing.

Big Mac Sauce as a Dip

This sauce is the ideal dip for French fries or chicken. It’s super easy to make with only a handful of ingredients, and also addictive! Copycat Outback Bloom Sauce is great for petals or onion rings from Outback Bloomin Onion!

Jalapeno Ranch is delicious, easy to dip, or dress up on everything! Using it on salads, mix with fries and onion rings, or put it on my favorite pizza!

Cilantro Lime dip is great for chips, enchiladas, and tacos.

Image Source: Sweet Simple Vegan.

Conclusion

This recipe is an all-around sauce just for you! Start making this simple sauce now at home!