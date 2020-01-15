Hop on to the Starbucks Crawl with ‘Starbucks Barista Pride’ and experience 174 unique beverages

Taking its commitment to delivering the iconic ‘Third Place’ experience to new heights, Starbucks is bringing back Barista Pride with the simultaneous launch of 174 new beverages. Starbucks partners from all stores across India conceptualize and create an innovative beverage unique to their respective store.

This year, Starbucks introduces Starbucks Crawl, a rewarding experience that takes you on a beverage exploration trail around the nation with innovative Barista Pride beverages. With every unique beverage, collect stamps along the way on the Barista Pride passport. Post the seventh beverage, customers will receive the eighth beverage for free as a completion and reward token. Additionally, customers can share their own Starbucks crawl journeys and stand a chance to win free Starbucks beverages for a month!

Based on the idea of customization and personalization, while celebrating the heart and soul of the signature Starbucks experience, Starbucks Barista Pride, demonstrates the partners’ passion and pride for coffee and celebrates their skills. The wide range of unique beverages includes Cocoa Vanilla latte available at the DLF promenade store in New Delhi – It’s a delicious combination of vanilla, mocha with our rich espresso shot topped with whipped cream mocha drizzle. Marble Mocha Macchiato, a combination of white mocha topped with a rich ristretto shot and finished with chocolate and caramel drizzle, available at the Chapel Road outlet in Mumbai.

“Starbucks is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled experience for all our customers. We are constantly innovating to meet the varied coffee preference and flavor profiles of our customers. We are delighted to reintroduce ‘Starbucks Barista Pride’ – a coffee forward initiative which highlights the coffee skills and a deep understanding of coffee that our Starbucks baristas possess, and bring to our customers a wide range of artisanal beverages,” said Navin Gurnaney, ceo, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd.

Barista Pride Beverages will be available across all Tata Starbucks stores from 8th January to 31st January, 2020.