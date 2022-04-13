Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park appoints Gaurav Anand as Executive Chef

~ Hilton Group has been strengthening its executive team at the recently launched Hilton Properties at Embassy Manyata Business Park ~
National, 12 April, 2022: Hilton Group, a leading global hospitality company and one of India’s largest chain of hotels has appointed Gaurav Anand as Executive Chef of Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. In this role Chef Gaurav will focus his energies on driving the hotels’ culinary operations, encompassing its 5 food and beverage outlets – F5, Neer, Neo-Kitchen, Techtonic, and Double Up along with managing a large-scale convention centre culinary operation.
A passionate and seasoned culinary artist, Chef Gaurav brings a well-rounded experience of nearly two decades wherein he has showcased his cooking expertise at various locations across the nation. His fascination for deriving exquisite flavors out of basic ingredients and creating delectable dishes with minimalist aesthetics while preserving their authenticity has gained him recognition as a chef who blends artistry and hearty cooking. Being a firm believer in sustainable sourcing and celebrating indigenous cooking techniques, he has seamlessly woven his belief into the food philosophy of Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park- food thoughtfully sourced and carefully served.
His passion for quality and wholesome ingredients has enabled him to amass a gamut of knowledge and experience in the hospitality industry, that reflects in his innovative style of cooking.
Before Hilton, Chef Gaurav was with Sheraton Grand Hotel at Brigade Gateway and Courtyard by Marriott, Hebbal, Bengaluru. He has a rich experience of working with some of the country’s most prestigious hotels namely Marriott International, Hyatt, and The Taj Group of Hotels. He has also been a part of various pre-opening teams of the Marriott Hotels (Courtyard Madurai, Courtyard Hebbal, Bengaluru, and the first tribute in India, The Tribute, Kochi).
Chef Gaurav is a specialist in Italian Cuisine, certified from Federazione Italiana Couchi by Chef Michele D’ Agostino. He has also trained extensively under luminaries like Chef Fernando Bassi and worked with Chef Terge Ness, Chef Santanna Fernando, Chef Chung, Chef Mashuk and Chef Mark Phoenix.
A flavour of some of the awards and accolades restaurants under his culinary guidance have won, at the Westin Hotel, Pune including Seasonal Taste, Prego, Kangan, Mix@36, and Kue Bar which received The Times Food Award for consecutive two years.
When not in the kitchen, Chef Anand loves to travel and explore cuisine history. He is also an avid biker and enjoys playing badminton.
