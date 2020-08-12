Healthy Avocado Smoothie Recipe

ADVERTISING

Smoothies are a great way to keep healthy. They involve fruits, which are healthy themselves and make you full, so you eat less. Moreover, most smoothies combine a number of fruits which have different nutritional values.

Smoothies are ideal for breakfast to give you that refreshing fill. It is believed that eating a healthy breakfast helps with your cognitive functions – especially the memory.

Kick start your morning with an avocado smoothie and let it improve your mood for the rest of the day. Read on to find out how you can make an avocado smoothie.

Photo credit: healthsomeness.com

Tips for Avocado Smoothies

Fruits are generally sweet, you don’t have to add sugar which is unhealthy. Other people will add vegetables in their smoothies to complete a deliciously healthy combo.

Also, note that how you start your morning sets up the mood for the rest of the day. So why not start on a refreshing and healthy note courtesy of an avocado smoothie?

For the ladies, avocado and a healthy skin are inseparable. Also, they contain monounsaturated fat, which the body needs as fuel.

Also, it’s heavy and hence won’t feel hungry soon. You can add in other fruits like bananas, strawberries, mangoes etc.

General Format

To make any smoothie, you can experiment with any fruit of your choice. However, you can follow this general format, though you are allowed to be creative.

½ a cup of liquid. This can be anything like dairy or nut milk, water, coconut water and juice.½ an avocado. There are many types of avocados on market, chose one that you like. However, ensure it’s not very ripe or raw since it might alter the taste.

Add Frozen fruit. It can be mangoes, bananas, strawberries, blue berries and pineapple, kiwi, raspberries etc. Frozen fruits make it slushier. Add a handful of greens to add more nutrients. You can do kale or spinach.

You can also consider adding in boosters like chia seeds which are a great source of antioxidants. You can also add protein powder such as almond butter or pea protein especially after workout. If you need extra sweetness, use honey, stevia, maple syrup and agave.

Avocado Berry Smoothie

You will need a ½ cup of unsweetened vanilla, almond milk, or almond breeze, ½ a ripe avocado, 1 tablespoon ground flax seeds, 1 medium sized banana, 2 cups of frozen berries.

You will also need 1 cup of fresh spinach, 1 tablespoon almond butter or whole almonds. Note that weak blenders might not cut through the hard almond shell. And, finally a ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon.

Procedure

Put all the ingredients in the blender; it does most of the work here. Get your blender running until all the ingredients are smooth. You can add in a handful of ice to make it thicker. If you prefer thinner, then add more almond milk.

Pour in a glass and enjoy away. You can refrigerate the remainder or carry it to work. It will be safe for 24 hours in the fridge.

Benefits

Photo credit: medicalnewstoday.com

This avocado smoothie is great for clearing your skin of acne, fine lines, summer burn etc. It contains healthy fats from avocados and antioxidants from flax seeds that nourish your skin.

It’s tastier, creamier and sweet which is a great option for breakfast. You’ll leave home refreshed and filled up with one of the healthiest vegan smoothies around.

Almond milk is low on calories yet creamy which adds taste to the smoothie. Enjoy the smoothie without any worry of adding extra pounds.

Conclusion

A healthy breakfast is what one should have to set the pace for the day. What is healthier than an avocado smoothie with spinach, almond milk, flax seeds, bananas and berries? You get to enjoy a creamy, fruity, filling smoothie low on calories.