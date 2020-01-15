Head To Fox in the Field For Great Brews, Fusion Food, and Four Different Views

Bengaluru is known as the brewery capital of India, and new microbreweries are always being added to the list. When Fox in the Field opened its doors, we were excited to hear about the four distinct themes in place on each floor! We especially loved the terrace area ‘Fox and the Moon’, designed by Bacardi, and the amphitheater of sorts ‘Fox on the Stage’!

First things first, we sampled the five different beers they had on tap, and settled on the Triple IPA for starters. Next, we moved on to the food. One of the most exciting items on the menu was the Naan Pops, and the Butter Chicken option with the charcoal naan wrap was *chef’s kiss* – we’d come back to try this dish any day!

On the vegetarian side of things we enjoyed the Baby Corn Tempura Spears in a delectable salsa. Another dish we’d definitely try again was Fox of Fury, a South Indian take on bruschetta topped with chicken ghee roast, on an idli base!

For the mains, we opted for the Red Fox Gnnochi, homemade beetroot gnnochi topped with gorgonzola, pine nuts, and truffle oil. The sharpness of the cheese cut through beautifully and was hearty and satisfying to say the least! We ended our meal with the Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, a fusion dessert if we ever saw one!

We loved the eclectic vibe each floor brought in Fox in the Field, and we wouldn’t sleep on the chance to get foxy any night of the week!