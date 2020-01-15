Have a Bao-tiful Experience at Shizusan’s Travelling Bao Festival

If Baos make you go wow, then take your pick at this delicious Festival as Shizusan invites all the Bao lovers to The Travelling Bao Festival. The Travelling Bao festival, which begins on 17th January will have 10 delectable baos, specially curated by the Chef that are world-inspired, with delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. be.

You can indulge in the flavours of Crispy tung tong with peanut sauce- Baby carrot, broccoli, water chestnut, butter wasabi mayo, Red Pumpkin, pokchoy and kimchi bao – Pumpkin, caramelised onion, bird eye chilli, peanut oil, Hoisin pulled chicken bao – Pulled chicken, soya sauce Chinese 5 spice powder, Curried chicken bao with almond fleck, Seafood Peruvian pan-seared bao – Sea prawns, tuna, pickled coriander, brunt garlic sesame oil and many more. Wrap this delicious meal with their heavenly Donut sweet bao – Mango, banana, Nutella, dry fruit, fleck. Each bao comes with eccentric proficiency that promises to have it’s own delicious surprise element.

So be prepared to be amazed with luscious food and experience the best of Shizusan with their Travelling Bao Festival.

When: 17th January – 2nd February

Where: Skyzone, Highstreet Phoenix, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013

Shizusan, F-97 Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla near Kurla Fire Station, Kamani, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400070

Price: INR 365/- onwards

