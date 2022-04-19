Go Mangoes with Mad Over Donuts! Limited edition MANGOficient flavours launched.

It’s no news that the reins of the fruit kingdom are held by the one and only phalon ka raja- Mango! From the summer nostalgia of accompanying dad while buying ‘petis’ of mangoes to throwing tantrums mid-street in front of mom, pleading her to buy that mango popsicle, we’ve all grown up.

To ensure that this indulgence is not missed out by the patrons, Mad Over Donuts has brought back the limited edition MANGOficient Donuts just for you!!!

Mad Over Donuts welcomes the summers with a mango infused assemblage of donuts. By adding this to their repertoire of an already fantastical range of donuts, us mango lovers can’t help but hail in unison! While the corner of your mouths are already watering, the flavor concoctions are no less tantalizing. With equally exciting variants, the choices are many, the cravings multifold.

Be sure to check out mango ganache filled Mango Dolly or milk chocolate-based Mango Bloom or Mango Diction, loaded with mango ganache dipped in white chocolate!

Craving something mango infused at odd hours?

Place your order via Zomato or Swiggy or simply visit or stores or order online on www.madoverdonuts.com to fuel up on the yummy goodness.

Not only are the products freshly made, but also 100% eggless to cater to a wide range of customers. Aakhir, ye koi AAM baat thodi na hai?

What: Mango Donuts by Mad Over Donuts

When: Till 31st May 2022

Where: Across all stores in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi , Bengaluru and chennai Website: www.madoverdonuts.com