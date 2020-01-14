Get Down and Dirty with the Glorious new menu at Dirty Buns, Lower Parel

Think delicious Rice Noodle Salad, Sambal Shrimp Bao and Thai Meatball Roll that will embrace the messy you! This January, Chef Boo Kim, Executive Chef at Dirty Buns and F&B Director at Aallia Hospitality is dishing out an all-new menu and trust us; you may want to eat everything that he has to offer. Feast your imagination and control your drooling, as Boo is all set to introduce messy and delicious new dishes to the menu with some old Dirty favourites.

Try Dirty Bites that include a light and refreshing Rice Noodle Salad with peanut dressing, chilli, cilantro with tofu, chicken or shrimp options; Caribbean Spiced Chicken with lime crema, cucumber and pepper slaw; Crispy Soft Shell with creole remoulade, pickles and mixed house greens or the Tuna Avocado Salad with soy sesame, avocado mousse, furikake and crispy lotus root.

Taking the love for rolls to another level, the Dirty Rolls need no introduction. Indulge in new rolls like Kung Pao Tofu Roll with aioli, soy chilli and peanuts; Thai Meatball Roll with Asian slaw, green chilli aioli, pickles and toasted rice powder or the Slow Braised B**f Barbacoa Roll with lime crema and pico de gallo. And when it comes to Dirty Buns, don’t miss the Patatas Bravas Bao with smoked paprika tomato sauce and garlic aioli; Crispy Gochujang Tofu Bao with kimchi dressing, cucumber and scallion, while the meat lovers can enjoy the Chermoula Lamb Bao with tahina yogurt, mint salsa and pickles or the Sambal Shrimp Bao with herbs and crispy onion.

Dirty Buns does dessert in their signature style, pamper your sweet tooth with the indulgent Mud Pie Pancake with chocolate mousse, chocolate sauce and salted caramel; Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce or the Strawberry Shortcake with brown butter sponge, strawberry jam, brandy syrup, whipped cream, mascerated strawberries and shortbread crumble.

Dirty Buns is all about good vibes, so expect comfort food that will blow your mind, great music, a laid-back energy and classic cocktails. The focus is on providing the best experience with high-quality produce, delicious food, perfectly poured cocktails and service with a warm smile.

Come, get dirty!

Contact Number: +91 22 2497 8910, +91 8433988818 and +91 8433988838

Restaurant Timings:

Tuesday to Saturday: 12:30 pm to 4 pm and 6:30 pm to 1 am

Sunday: 6:30 pm to 1 am

Address: Dirty Buns, 9A, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No. 4, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013