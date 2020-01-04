Get Brunch’d Every Sunday at Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru

Expect the unexpected this time at Hard Rock Cafe as they unveil the rocking Sunday Brunch. With an array of thrilling concoctions, the global brunch entails a gamut of flavors from the classic Hard Rock menu, local favourites and hits from recent festivals, to spruce up one’s Sunday Funday experience and make it unforgettable.



Savour a selection of small plates and eat to your heart’s content with extravagant flavours that would get your taste buds rejoicing. Indulge in a premium selection of spirits including craft cocktails, smooth pours, premium beer and Sparkling Wine and a range of tantalizing cocktails like the Long Island Iced Tea, Hurricane, Raspberry Lemonade, Purple Haze, Texas Iced Tea, Electric Iced tea, Bahama Mama, Riders on the Storm, Love is in the Air, New York Sour, Sangria and Mojito among others.

You can team up these offerings with bites like the Red Hot Chilli Fries, Mac & Cheese bites, Tupelo Chicken Tenders, Spaghetti Bolognese and more to satiate the never-ending hunger. Indulge in Pastas and choice of egg dishes as per your preferences from the live counter.

Not only that but also gear up to be entertained with musicians and In House DJ and a tint of Retro and Pop music with the best of Michael Jackson, Boney M, REM, Billy Joel, Bruno Mars and Maroon5 .

So let Sunday feel like a Funday at Hard Rock Cafe from 5th January onwards.

ADVERTISING

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12 noon to 4 pm.

