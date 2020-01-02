Fun-day on Sundays at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

Pump up your Sundays with an array of brunch classics and treat your loved ones to a pleasant afternoon at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel. Celebrate the festive season and delight in the grand feast curated by the finest experts just for you.

Indulge in the lavish treat of exotic foods such as Grilled Lobster, Grilled Chicken, desserts, waffles. Two types of biryani, chaats, sushi and other multi-cuisine delicacies that make up the menu, spoiling you for choices. Treat yourself to an assortment of mouth-watering meals while you sip on some of the special beverages they have to offer. A fun-filled and super relaxed afternoon with your friends and family is a definite deal.

The whimsical and warm ambience of the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel along with the luxurious spread guarantee an ideal way to spend your weekend. Spice up your lazy Sunday afternoons with this elaborate spread and feast all your worries away.

Venue: Feast, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel

Date: Every Sunday

Time: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Price: INR 1499++ (buffet)

INR 599 AI (special beverages)