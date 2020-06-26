Foods That Boost Immunity

ADVERTISING

Immunity is very important and much-needed function of the body. Specially now in the present situation, where we need to boost our immunity to care of ourselves and be healthy. Following are the foods which help us to boost the immune system.

1. BSD Organics Kabasura Kudineer Chooranam Herbal Tea Masala Chai

The Kabasura Kudineer concoction is a / herbal tea / masala tea. Take 5 grams of powder. Mix it with 300 ml of water. Boil and reduce to 50 ml. Add honey, jaggery or sugar (according to taste) to the boiled mixure. Have it twice daily. All the masalas are made from natural herbs. It can also be used in curries, fries, sambar, rasam, soups.

2. DAARZEL 70% Intense Dark Chocolate – Indian Origin Vegan and Gluten Free

This is a vegetarian product. Made up of high quality fresh cocoa and fermented in a clean environment before further processing. The dark chocolate contains 70% dark chocolate content which makes this more special and much more healthier than the other chocolate bars out there. Our chocolate is 100% vegetarian. Ingredients include intense dark chocolate and by products of cocoa. Gluten is a glue type protein found in wheat, rye, and barley which provides a sticky feel. Inclusion of dark chocolates makes our chocolate much more healthier than the ones available in local stores.

3. The Divine Foods | Turmeric Powder | Organic | High Curcumin

Turmeric is a yellow spice that is used in cooking. It is also present in some alternative medicines. Including tumeric daily in one’s food will improve a person’s immunity. It is mainly due to the qualities of curcumin, a compound in turmeric which has antioxidant and anti inflammatory effect.

4. Tetley Green Tea – Pure & Original, 100 tea bags

It contains five times more antioxidants than fruit and vegetables, a cup of Tetley Natural Green Tea helps cleanse from within, from all those pollutants and toxins that our bodies are exposed to on a daily basis. Rejuvenate yourself every day with a cup of Tetley Natural Green Tea.

Preparation: Bring fresh water to boil. Green tea is best made with water at 85 degree. Pour water into cup. Place one teabag and allow it to brew for about 2 mins. Remove the teabag. Sweeten with honey or sugar as desired. Green Tea is best had without milk

5. Devbhoomi Naturals Pure and Natural Garlic / Lehsun Whole, harvested from Uttarakhand. 100% Pesticides

Garlic has antibacterial, antiviral, immune boosting, anti fungal properties. The product is 100% pure and natural. Harvested from Uttarakhand. It is processed without any chemical and pesticides.

6. Dryfruit Mart Organic Premium Ginger Powder

Strong Ginger Powder Bottle. You can add this deliciousness to your tea brews and to your foods. Storage instructions: Store in a cool and dry place. Store in cool and dry place, avoid using wet spoon to handle this product. Comes in a jar, easy to handle convenient to store.

7. Organic India Wheat Grass – 100 g

Helps maintaining healthy body weight. Helps detoxification of the body. Helps in cleansing the liver. Helps support healthy breathing and supports proper blood flow. Helps in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels

8. Wonderland Foods Whole Black Pepper (Kali Mirch) 250 Grams (Whole Spices)

It is Natural, No Preservatives and No added Colors. Handpicked and Manually Sorted Black Pepper is one of the most commonly used seasoning ingredients, and good for your health in many ways. Black Pepper has antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which make it an amazing medicinal spice. Black pepper is one of the most versatile spices used in virtually in all kinds of savoury cooking. In order to keep their fragrance and flavor intact, they are generally ground just before preparing dishes and added at the last minutes in the recipes. Since, ground pepper only stays fresh for about three months, but peppercorns will last indefinitely. They are used to marinate chicken, fish, and meat. Can be used in the preparation of soups etc.

9. Minimal Whole Organic Cumin Seed / Jeera, 500 g





Cumin is a rich source of iron which helps in increasing hemoglobin levels. This jeera has a powerful spicy-sweet aroma that certainly adds taste to your food and provides a culinary bliss. It’s preparation in candies, beverages, appetizers and bakery is delightfully irresistible. Come’s in Stand-Up Zipper Pouches.

10. Merlion Naturals Organic Raw Honey, Wild Forest / Multiflora Honey (300 gm)





The Honey is prebiotic. Promotes digestive health. Raw Honey contains all 22 amino acids. It supports immune health. Quick and vital source of Energy