Fine Dining: Check Out This Michelin Star Restaurant

ADVERTISING

If you are visiting a new city, you definitely need to find the right dining place when you’re there and nothing indicates greatness like a Michelin star. You can check out the Michelin Guide and look at the restaurants listed.

These restaurants are the best of the best, and if they’ve got three stars, they’re considered perfect. When you’re in New York, whether you live there or you’re just visiting, you definitely should check out the Le Grill de Joël Robuchon. It was established by legendary chef Joël Robuchon who has earned 31 Michelin stars.

If you don’t know much about this restaurant and what it offers, you should definitely read on to find out more. Info on the key dishes served there and the chef can also be found here. You can also find out how you can get a coveted-reservation at the restaurant.

Photo credit: Gobankingrates.com

Le Grill de Joël Robuchon – New York

This is one of the two restaurants by Joël Robuchon in New York. A chef who until his death was known as one of the best chefs to ever walk the face of the earth. In fact, he was labelled “Chef of the Century” in 1989.

Now, enough about Robuchon, let’s take a deep focus on Le Grill de Joël Robuchon, New York. The restaurant recently had a change of name and it is now known as Le Club. That’s all that’s changed at this restaurant, the cuisine remains true to the chef that created it.

ADVERTISING

The interior of the restaurant, after the”remake” got a new look with a big bar facing the wraparound windows. The chandeliers which were, quite dull before, are now more elaborate to blend in with the new type of clientele.

The Chef

The chef of this Michelin Star restaurant is Christophe Bellanca despite the changes made to the restaurant. The chef started his career to become one of the top chefs in the world at the young age of 14 years where he became an apprentice chef in Lyon.

Key Dishes They Serve

The main course for this restaurant in terms of what they serve is actually French classics. You can be assured a number of French delights when you walk into this restaurant.

Steaks – If you’re in the mood for steak then you are going to find Le Club really interesting with American and Japanese steaks being served.

Tea Time – When it’s tea time, this is where it gets interesting as smoothies are served as well as milkshakes. You can party until early morning, especially on Thursdays and enjoy their cocktails.

You will enjoy truffle decadence and cheese souffle as well lamb, sole and duck cooked to perfection. Seasonal ingredients are chosen so the experience is different depending on when you go.

Times of Operation

You definitely want to know at what time the restaurant operations start. For Le Club, the restaurant opens at 5 pm until 11 pm, 7 days a week for food service.

For drinks and cocktails the closing time varies.

Photo credit: Medium.com

How You Can Get A Reservation

As you may have suspected before, getting a reservation at this restaurant isn’t a simple task. You, in most cases, need to make early reservations – days ahead, at times even weeks ahead.

To make a reservation, you can get in touch through the number 1 212 488 8885. You can also make a reservation through the restaurant’s website as well.

Conclusion

With a Michelin restaurant, you know fully well that you’ll experience a time like no other as it has been scored for food and service capabilities. Heading to a Michelin star can help you feel confident in your evening ahead.