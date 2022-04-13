Exploring Product placement Opportunity | Easter SMOOR

1. Smoor’s Easter classic Hot Cross Buns

Pack of 5

Pack of 9

SMOOR’s delectable Hot Cross Buns are infused with the magic of ground cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg, generously imbued with currants and candied mixed peel.

Pack of 5: Rs. 199/-, Pack of 9: Rs. 399/-

2. SMOOR Box of 6 Chocolate Quail Eggs

A box of 6 Smoor chocolate quail eggs to woo your taste buds with their tantalising taste & texture. Perfect for little ones to enjoy or play an Easter Egg hunt with.

Rs. 399/-

3. SMOOR Chocolate Easter Egg (large)

An eggstatic Easter surprise, SMOOR’s Chocolate Egg is a sight to behold and a yummilicious for the family to indulge in.

Rs. 899/-

4. Smoor’s Easter Bunny – A Joyful Treat

A melt-in-the-mouth Chocolate Easter Bunny to celebrate this Easter with. Children and adults alike will love getting this treat.

Rs. 299/-